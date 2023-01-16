Major Link Soccer: OL Reign add another USWNT player

The Seattle Sounders found out who they’ll definitely play and who they could potentially play in Morocco. OL Reign drafted a couple players, and they also traded for Emily Sonnett during the NWSL draft. Liverpool’s having a downright bad time, but Manchester United and Arsenal seem to be having fun - on the men’s and women’s sides. We’ve got some sense of when new MLS kits might be coming out, and there’s a peak ahead to the USWNT’s friendlies with New Zealand.

Seattle

Washington acquired a third-round pick in Thursday’s fraft and a first-round selection next year from the OL Reign for the defender. Spirit deals USWNT defender Emily Sonnett to OL Reign at NWSL draft - The Washington Post

The Sounders have learned their potential opponents at the Club World Cup. Sounders FC to Face the Winner of Auckland City and Al Ahly SC in the Second Round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 on February 4 | Seattle Sounders

The team is ready and excited for the challenge and opportunity. Sounders relish “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” at FIFA Club World Cup | Seattle Sounders

Russian River Brewing is returning to the Puget Sound, including Pliny. Seattle, Washington | Russian River Brewing Company

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

In this role, Lewis will oversee the technical direction of the five teams within the Academy, including the U-19 team which will return this season. Gary Lewis Named Chicago Fire Football Academy Technical Director | Chicago Fire FC

NISA says it hopes all referees will be paid in full by the end of January. Group Claims NISA Owes Money to Referees

Kit launch set for February 15 with season kickoff party on March 1. We can probably expect other new kits for the season to drop around then as well. Colorado Rapids Announce Secondary Kit Launch Date and Tease Possible Color Scheme - Burgundy Wave

Marlon Vargas has a new club. Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder Marlon Vargas from Tacoma Defiance | Rapids 2

Everybody loves the beach. Aaron Long latest top MLS Free Agent to pick LAFC - Angels on Parade

Chris Klein’s extension as a reward for bad behavior is NOT going over well among Galaxy fans. LA Galaxy supporters groups vow boycott ‘until change in front office is made’ - LAG Confidential

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

Plus, Gotham’s fourth pick Jenna Nighswonger talks exclusively with The Equalizer. Lynn Williams trade highlights Gotham’s active draft-day rebuild – Equalizer Soccer

Angel City FC secured their future and helped the present with selection of LA phenom. Angel City FC draft pick Alyssa Thompson looks to build legacy in hometown - Angels on Parade

The NWSL TV rights deal is now open for bidding. NWSL and CBS met the end of their renewal phase, but CBS is certainly in the running. NWSL TV rights deal now open for bidding

The Spirit turned two picks into six and there’s a lot to talk about. 2023 NWSL Draft: Everything you need to know about every Washington Spirit draft pick - Black And Red United

The Kansas City, Mo. native did make history as the first female assistant coach in Major Arena Soccer League history. News: SHE NEVER INTENDED TO MAKE HISTORY - Major Arena Soccer League

Former England defender Claire Rafferty says players should not be routinely weighed as it is not healthy. Claire Rafferty: Former Lioness says players should not be weighed routinely - BBC Sport

A few hours before the 2023 NWSL College Draft, probable first-rounder Michelle Copper out of Duke University, shared her thoughts on where she might end up as well, celebration plans, and the opportunities coming her way off the field, such as signing with New Balance. Ahead of the NWSL College Draft, Michelle Cooper Discusses the Opportunities Coming Her Way On and Off the Field - Our Game Magazine

Entering the NWSL was no guarantee when Michelle Cooper went pro, but she followed her gut and has high praise for her new home, Kansas City. 'A gut feeling': Michelle Cooper's big decision leads to Kansas City

A blockbuster trade for Diana Ordoñez kicked off a convoluted draft night for Houston, which also saw the Dash pick up some much-needed defensive depth. Analysis: Ordonez trade headlines prudent draft night for Dash

Every pick and trade from the 2023 NWSL College Draft, divided by each team’s moves from Philadelphia. 2023 NWSL draft: Every pick, trade, and move

It was a bad weekend for Liverpool all around, as the women ran into an absolute buzz saw in the form of Manchester United. Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023 - The Busby Babe

USA

The German-born wing back, who played for D.C. United from 2020 to 2022, has been summoned for the Americans’ first matches since the World Cup. New U.S. citizen Julian Gressel earns first national team call-up - The Washington Post

Batson wants the U.S. men’s soccer team to play as many high-profile games as possible before the 2026 World Cup, and he knows where to find them. Copa America 2024 in USA: U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson hints at meetings with CONMEBOL, Concacaf

No American male player was better in 2022 than Tyler Adams. Tyler Adams awarded 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year - Stars and Stripes FC

New Zealand will be without a number of players for a variety of reasons, but it’s still worth knowing who the USWNT will face. 2023 USWNT Friendly: Scouting New Zealand - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

CNN obtains audio from Amir Nasr-Azadani, a high-profile Iranian soccer player who is facing 26 years in prison in connection to protests that swept the country following the death of Mahsa Amini. Nasr-Azadani is not the only Iranian athlete arrested as a result of the protests. CNN’s Don Riddell reports. Hear an Iranian soccer player beg for help from prison in audio obtained by CNN | CNN

A Spurs fan tried to kick Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale after the final whistle. Tottenham issues statement condemning fan violence after NLD loss - Cartilage Free Captain

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are reportedly ready to offer Lionel Messi up to $350 million a year to join them. Saudi Giants Al Hilal To Reportedly Offer Messi $350 Million Deal To Rival Ronaldo

Controversial or not, Manchester United came out victorious in the Manchester Derby. Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Fernandes and Rashford seal comeback derby win - The Busby Babe

Liverpool are at a low point, perhaps the lowest point, so now they have to find their way back to the heights. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Defeat To Brighton - The Liverpool Offside

Arsenal are the top team in the neighborhood, and still the top team in the Premier League. Arsenal 2 - Tottenham 0: Gunners win the North London derby in convincing fashion - The Short Fuse

Chelsea signed another expensive player that they definitely, absolutely need, which means that Arsenal couldn’t sign him. Chelsea sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk on eight-and-a-half year contract - The Athletic

A Juventus exodus seems guaranteed. Report: Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado likely to leave Juve at season’s end - Black & White & Read All Over

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Empoli vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Cadiz vs. Elche (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Port Vale vs. Peterborough United (League One) - ESPN+