Major Link Soccer: USWNT World Cup prep continues today

MLS/USL

Like it or not, coach walks through thought process. Vanney still not convinced Chicharito, Dejan Joveljić can play together - LAG Confidential

As we near the two-month mark until the 2023 season, it’s a fine time to assess where every USL Championship team stands. I publish standings projections every week, but that doesn’t capture the ups and downs for a given club relative to expectations. Context matters. Midterm grades: rating every USL team's offseason

Last October, Chicago Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson described striker Jhon Durán as a “really, really special player” – one who’s going places in the global game. What Jhon Durán brings Aston Villa & what his transfer means for MLS | MLSSoccer.com

The Chicago Fire’s Colombian wonderkid joins the English giants for a club-record fee. New Move on Monday: Jhon Durán sold to Aston Villa - Hot Time In Old Town

The Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride earned top marks with their 2023 NWSL Draft moves, while Gotham FC added to its busy offseason. NWSL Draft grades: Kansas City, Orlando Pride among big winners

Angel City gave up a lot to draft Alyssa Thompson No. 1 in the NWSL Draft, but they have veterans like Christen Press to guide the way. Angel City banking on culture to help Alyssa Thompson thrive

Orlando Pride adds forwards, defenders to help fill gaps from last season – Equalizer Soccer

The Pride bring the midfielder back for her second season with the club. Orlando Pride Sign Midfielder Jordyn Listro to One-Year Deal - The Mane Land

The Spanish fullback inked a new deal to stay in the City Beautiful for the next two seasons. Orlando Pride Re-Sign Defender Celia through 2024 - The Mane Land

Despite trading the second overall pick, the Pride had an impressive draft. But the future will tell how good it was. Future Moves Will Determine Success of Pride’s 2023 Draft - The Mane Land

They got their player. San Diego Wave FC traded up specifically to take local native Sierra Enge - LAG Confidential

After a traumatic year for the NWSL, the 2023 draft offered hope, a chance to look ahead and a marker for progress from previous drafts. NWSL 2023 draft offers excitement and a fresh start

USA

On Tuesday, two former FOX executives go on trial for accusations of paying bribes that led to the broadcaster getting the World Cup rights. Did FOX pay bribes to win World Cup rights? US court to decide

Two former executives are accused of paying bribes to obtain broadcast rights, including for the World Cup. Testimony could reveal what the company knew. Fox Sports Could Be Focus of FIFA Trial in Brooklyn - The New York Times

The United States women are beginning the run-in to this summer’s World Cup with a pair of friendlies against New Zealand starting on Tuesday. USA starts Women's World Cup prep with New Zealand friendlies

We take a look at the USWNT on the first match of the calendar year. USA vs. Japan, 2022 Friendly: Predictions, starting lineup, what to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski has questions with no easy answers, and only six months to sort them before the World Cup. The USWNT players fighting to make Women's World Cup roster

USWNT players offered thoughtful insights on a variety of topics to open an important year. USWNT thinking about the past, preparing for the future in New Zealand - The Athletic

It’s January camp time, people. 10 MLS players who should be in January USMNT camp | MLSSoccer.com

World

Manchester United demonstrate title class, Aston Villa’s signings shine and Jess Park displays artistry for Everton. Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action | Women's Super League | The Guardian

Borussia Dortmund have told forward Youssoufa Moukoko to make a decision about his future this month. Dortmund set Youssoufa Moukoko deadline to sign new contract

Shakhtar Donetsk’s president has donated $25 million of the fee received by Chelsea for Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to families of fallen soldiers. Shakhtar chief donates $25m of Mudryk transfer fee to war effort

With six months to go until the big kick-off, over half a million tickets have been sold for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Women’s World Cup ticket sales ‘off to great start’ as major milestone reached | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

England striker Alessia Russo says it is “huge” for women’s football that her goal is among those to be nominated for the Fifa Puskas award. Alessia Russo: Fifa Puskas award recognition 'huge' for women's game - BBC Sport

The trial of the whistleblower behind the ‘Football Leaks’ revelations, a 34-year-old Portuguese man accused of hacking and attempted extortion, concluded in Lisbon on Monday, with the court due to deliver its verdict on April 28. He was also on trial for attempted extortion. 'Football Leaks' trial ends with whistleblower facing April verdict

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Chelsea at the Emirates. Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea: 3 talking points as Kerr denies Gunners win - The Short Fuse

A tie as glorious as a victory. Arsenal WFC 1-1 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

Since the surprise loss to Liverpool, Chelsea have won nine straight WSL games and sit top of the league,. Chelsea’s slow burn – Equalizer Soccer

Despite having delved into the transfer market more than most, Jonas Eidevall said a prolific goalscorer should be a priority for Arsenal in January. Arsenal need a world-class striker to fill the gap left by Mead and Miedema | Women's Super League | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Real Sociedad vs Mallorca - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool - FA Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City - FA Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Standard Liège vs Mechelen - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Napoli vs Cremonese - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Empire vs Baltimore Blast - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

7:00 PM - New Zealand vs USWNT - International Friendly - HBO Max / UNIVERSO / Telemundo app