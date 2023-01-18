Major Link Soccer: Sir Jim Ratcliffe enters process to buy Manchester United

Puget Sound

When the results of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Draw were made known last Friday, the phones of everyone on the Seattle Sounders roster, coaching staff and administration buzzed with excitement. Schmetzer ready for “once in a lifetime opportunity” at FCWC | Concacaf.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

This winter, several MLS clubs have acquired key players at a breakneck pace: D.C. United, Houston Dynamo FC and Orlando City SC stand out in this regard, but some others have remained concerningly quiet while facing key roster holes. Six MLS clubs that need to sign players during the winter transfer window | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir is fighting back after being mistreated by Lyon: “This is about my rights as a worker, as a woman and as a human being.” What Happened When I Got Pregnant by Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir | The Players’ Tribune

She’s here, she’s there, she’s also here for another three years. Washington Spirit center back Sam Staab extends contract until 2025 - Black And Red United

The defender commissioned a data company so she could demonstrate her value when negotiating with Manchester City over a new deal. Alex Greenwood’s data report: Van Dijk comparison and 5% boost to Man City’s European hopes - The Athletic

FIFA+ delivers the lowdown on the six nominees for the The Best FIFA Women’s Coach award. The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Nominees in focus

International soccer

The deal takes effect immediately. U.S. Soccer, Telemundo agree on 4-year Spanish language broadcast deal - Stars and Stripes FC

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said if he had to pick, he would choose Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona. Diego Maradona was great but I prefer Lionel Messi - Scaloni | ESPN

The FMF have listed former Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa as their ideal candidate to manage the men’s national team. Bielsa top candidate to be next Mexico head coach | ESPN

Brandon Vazquez didn’t come right out and confirm it explicitly, probably out of respect to the embargos that are typically imposed on the official announcements of such things, but all indications are that his name will be on the USMNT roster when it comes out today. Brandon Vazquez on USMNT camp: “I’ve been wanting to get there for a long time” | MLSSoccer.com

With the Gregg Berhalter investigation ongoing and the team’s momentum receding, U.S. Soccer doesn’t just need a USMNT coach; it needs a plan. Amid Berhalter mess, U.S. Soccer deliberates over the USMNT’s coaching future | Yahoo Sports

World men’s club soccer

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos has officially entered the race to buy Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos formally joins process to buy Manchester United - BBC Sport

BBC Sport takes a look at how Chelsea can their keep spending within Financial Fair Play rules despite paying out more than £400m on new signings so far this season. Chelsea transfer news: How can the Blues keep spending? - BBC Sport

The former player’s new project could get an elite venue. Gerard Piqué meets with Barcelona president to bring Kings League to Camp Nou - Barca Blaugranes

A grown-ass man! Police arrest 35-year old man for assaulting Aaron Ramsdale after NLD - Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has urged the club’s hierarchy to publicly explain their strategy. Antonio Conte urges Tottenham board to explain strategy | ESPN

Spurs’ ascendency under Levy is undeniable, but if the club want to take the next step it should be under new leadership. Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Spurs, and it’s time for him to go - Cartilage Free Captain

Pablo Sarabia becomes Wolves’ third arrival of the transfer window after they sign the Spain winger for £4.4m from Paris St-Germain. Pablo Sarabia: Wolves sign Spain winger from Paris St-Germain for £4.4m - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match. Cristiano Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG | ESPN

Gary Lineker says he found a phone “taped to the back of the set” after hearing pornographic noises. BBC apologises after sex noises heard during FA Cup coverage - BBC News

9:30 AM: KV Oostende vs. Antwerp (Belgian First Division) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Milan vs. Inter (Supercoppa Italiana) — CBSSN / Paramount+

11:45 AM: Leeds United vs. Cardiff City (FA Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Kilmarnock vs. Rangers (Scottish Premiership) — Paramount+