Major Link Soccer: Josef Martinez joins Inter Miami

Sounders duo Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan have both signed long-term contract extensions with the club, the players confirmed Wednesday. Sounders FC stars Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan sign long-term contract extensions | The Seattle Times

MLS/USL

The end of an era. Josef Martinez, Atlanta United part ways - Dirty South Soccer

Saying a final goodbye to a club legend. On Josef Martinez, and what’s next for Atlanta United - Dirty South Soccer

Since Phil Neville became head coach of Inter Miami CF before the 2021 MLS season, he had the displeasure of seeing Josef Martínez line up for Atlanta United opposite his team on four occasions. Josef Martínez starts anew: The King addresses move from Atlanta to Miami | MLSSoccer.com

MLS preseason 2023: Minnesota United beat NYCFC, Vancouver Whitecaps fall to Hamburg | MLSSoccer.com

SD Loyal Signs San Diego Native Joe Corona - San Diego Loyal SC

We stumbled our way through power ranking the Eastern Conference despite teams missing up to 50% of their starting roster spots. Today, we’re prepared to do the same for the West. These are the sacrifices we make in the name of taking wild guesses at how good MLS teams currently are and might be in the future. We do it for you. You’re welcome. Your Wednesday Kickoff: Way-too-early Western Conference Power Rankings | MLSSoccer.com

The rest of the world’s soccer players can choose where to start their pro careers, so why shouldn’t Americans? Top figures from across the NWSL share their views on the issue. NWSL draft future in question as Catarina Macario, Mia Fishel play outside of United States | Philadelphia Inquirer

The 28-year-old former OL Reign player calls it a career. Orlando Pride Forward Darian Jenkins Retires - The Mane Land

USA

Former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann said the fallout from a dispute between coach Gregg Berhalter and the family of Gio Reyna is “not looking good.” Former U.S. coach Klinsmann: Berhalter-Reyna fallout 'sad to see'

The US men’s national team have called in 24 players for their annual January camp, which officially begins the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil and includes friendlies against Serbia (Jan. 25) and Colombia (Jan. 28) at MLS venues. USA January camp roster: 24 players to begin 2026 World Cup cycle | MLSSoccer.com

A lot of new faces join some veterans. USMNT January Camp roster released - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT (or some version of it) will return to the field next week, but the search for a permanent coach has just begun. Who are the candidates? USMNT coaching search: From Marsch to Klopp to MLS candidates | ESPN

Wednesday night’s USWNT match carried a lot of significance from a fan perspective, as it was the first live sporting event that HBO Max had ever broadcast for US audiences, but the stream was not without issues. HBO Max Working on Commercial Package to Stream Sports, but Not in Time for National Team Soccer Matches – The Streamable

Instead of having either Lavelle or Sanchez, por que no los dos? The case for dual tens: let both Rose Lavelle and Ashley Sanchez cook - All For XI

World

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir sets a precedent for pregnant players everywhere, suing her club Olympique Lyonnais for pregnancy discrimination. A pregnant footballer sued her club for discrimination at FIFA — and won. Here’s why it matters - ABC News

Toone has become ‘one of the most marketable athletes in sport’ after England’s Euros triumph. How Ella Toone has taken inspiration from US athletes to become face of Nike after Lionesses Euros triumph

The Colombian 17-year-old on being one of the most coveted players in the world, overcoming cancer and the World Cup. Linda Caicedo: ‘Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of playing abroad’ | Women’s football | The Guardian

The Equalizer recently talked to Wellington Phoenix head coach Natalie Lawrence, who was an assistant coach last season for the club and was promoted after last year’s head coach Gemma Lewis moved home to Wales to take a position with the federation during the A-League Women offseason. Wellington Phoenix coach looking forward to ‘boom’ of interest during 2023 World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

For the first time, Wales’ men’s and women’s senior players will be paid the same for representing their country. Equal pay: Football Association of Wales agree landmark deal - BBC Sport

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday the death of three close friends in a matter of months had left him questioning his future in football. The 53-year-old Conte is the same age as Mihajlovic was at his time of death, while Vialli was just five years older than the much-travelled Italian manager. Spurs boss Conte ponders football future after death of three friends

More than half of the world’s richest clubs by revenue are from the Premier League according to analysis by Deloitte. Premier League clubs dominate richest in the world - Deloitte Money League study - BBC Sport

Arsenal said two ‘disturbing’ incidents of antisemitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham. Arsenal investigating two ‘disturbing’ antisemitic incidents around derby | Arsenal | The Guardian

The PFA’s head of brain health said the decision was ‘extremely disappointing’ while the FA’s Mark Bullingham said the process would stay ‘under active review’. Premier League temporary concussion substitute trial rejected at Ifab meeting | Concussion in sport | The Guardian

Sometimes you only realize how much someone matters to you after they leave. Salernitana reappoint Davide Nicola as manager two days after sacking - BBC Sport

Juventus’ new board of directors was approved by shareholders on Wednesday ahead of a potential trial for alleged financial crimes which led to the previous administration resigning en masse. Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges

The Everton Shareholders Association has called for a vote of no confidence in the club’s board of directors. In a petition outlining their position on Wednesday, the group cited poor results and an “all-time low relationship” between the Everton hierarchy and supporters as key reasons to hold. Everton Shareholders Association call for vote of no confidence in club’s board of directors - The Athletic

Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their “philosophy” to compete for a Champions League place but the “transition into a big team” is not working. West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working - BBC Sport

Anti-racism campaigners have warned a ‘dangerous precedent’ has been set after the former Crawley manager John Yems avoided a life ban from football. Independent FA panel slammed after finding John Yems to be ‘not a conscious racist’ | The Guardian

There are finally positive signs for the game, but only after three years that diminished the CSL from its global standing. China’s football crisis: what happened next after Covid struck? | The Guardian

A football fan has paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia. VIP ticket for Messi, Ronaldo clash goes for $2.6 million

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated his belief in a European Super League in a farewell speech at the Italian club. Ex-Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reiterates support for European Super League - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - Atalanta vs Spezia - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

8:00 AM - Iraq vs Oman - Gulf Cup of Nations - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Lazio vs Bologna - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Ceuta vs Barcelona - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Villarreal vs Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Monza - Coppa Italia - Paramount+