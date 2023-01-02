Major Link Soccer: Premier League Pandemonium

The Premier League is well and truly in the thick of things, with the “festive period” upon us. The games have been a mix of good, bad and outrageous, depending on your perspective. A couple of MLS teams did a nice bit of business with young Europeans on either side of the New Year, and Alexia Putellas is getting closer and closer to returning from her ACL injury.

Seattle

It may not have been the best goal or the best play from the CCL Final, but Nico Lodeiro’s late goal earned the Sounders top spot for 2022. Top Plays of 2022, No. 1: Nicolás Lodeiro seals CCL title with cathartic late goal at Lumen Field | Seattle Sounders

The musician co-founded the Washington band with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in the early 1990s. Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45 | Pitchfork

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Emanuel Reynoso seems like he could be in some real trouble for his alleged assault back in Argentina. Loons star Emanuel Reynoso might go to trial in Argentina over alleged assault – Twin Cities

[[nothing makes sense]] Cristiano Ronaldo was “Very Close” to Move to Sporting Kansas City - The Blue Testament

He was an unmitigated flop in Nashville, but maybe he can find the form that brought him to MLS in the first place with his return to Liga MX. Aké Loba signs with Mazatlán FC – Club and Country

The school hopes to build a new soccer stadium complex in its place. Renderings show a terraced seating area, grandstands, a press box facility, and smaller jumbotron. Boise State Broncos plan expansion to athletics facilities; AD interview

LAFC got one last addition in before 2022 comes to an end. LAFC sign forward Stipe Biuk from Hajduk Split - Angels on Parade

The big streaming services are getting into the sports game. 2022 in Review - Sports Media Watch

Right now, content within Prime includes exclusive streaming rights to the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football,” some Premier League soccer matches, and New York Yankees baseball. Report: Amazon planning standalone app for sports content – GeekWire

There’s a tab for free agents in the lower divisions. USL Transaction Tracker (2023) - Google Sheets

With Anton Tinnerholm gone, NYCFC have brought in another player to push Tayvon Gray for the starting right back spot. NYCFC sign Slovenian youth international Mitja Ilenič from NK Domzale - Hudson River Blue

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Little Kimmy Little was included in the list. Scotland footballers named in New Year Honours list - BBC News

The Alexia Putellas Revenge Tour is nearly upon us. Spain's Alexia Putellas takes next step in ACL recovery – JWS

Setting intentions for the new year. Welcome to 2023: Our New Year's resolutions for women's sports

USA

Charles Boehm on an interesting 2022 for the USMNT and USWNT with the men advancing at the World Cup and the women preparing for the 2023 WWC. US National Teams had a good 2022 | US Soccer Players

Webb departs his role as head of PRO proud of what the organization has accomplished during his tenure. Howard Webb: “I’m going to miss the groups I’ve worked with” – PRO

Global men’s soccer

The deal comes as Ronaldo failed to find any serious offers to continue his career in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr - CBSSports.com

The Canadian men’s soccer team, which won a legion of fans in returning to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, has been voted The Canadian Press team of the year. Canada men's soccer team named Canadian Press team of the year after returning to World Cup | CBC Sports

Maty L is back, BABY, and he’s worse than ever! Barcelona vs Espanyol or The Mateu Lahoz Show? - The Athletic

Antonio Mateu Lahoz was at it again, handing out cards like they were candy. Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw - CBSSports.com

Vinicius Jr. criticized La Liga’s inaction on racism after an incident during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid. Vinicius: ‘La Liga continues to do nothing’ about racism

Liverpool vs. Leicester was about as weird as a game can be, and it was magnificent. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Weird 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City - The Liverpool Offside

For a second consecutive time, Cruz Azul have defeated Chivas in the Copa por Mexico final. Cruz Azul shock Chivas to win Copa por Mexico title - FMF State Of Mind

Marcus Rashford was benched for internal disciplinary reasons, but responded about as well as possible with a wonderful goal off the bench. Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: Reprimanded Rashford nets winner at Molineux - The Busby Babe

Arsenal made the most of the opportunity the weekend presented them, extending their lead at the top of the table. Arsenal 4 - Brighton 2: Gunners go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League - The Short Fuse

I’ve got to imagine that Graham Potter’s probably having some trouble keeping whatever New Year’s resolutions he may have made. Potter ‘disappointed’ as ‘below par’ Chelsea drop two more points - We Ain't Got No History

Culture

Román Zaragoza breaks down Ghosts’ popularity, his character Sas’ unique voice, and fleshing out the backstory of a 500-year-old ghost. Ghosts’ Román Zaragoza Details Embracing Sas’ Sarcasm & Representation

What’s on TV today?

7:00 AM - Norwich City vs. Watford (Championship) - ESPN+

9:30 AM - Brentford vs. Liverpool (Premier League) - USA

12:00 PM - Queens Park Rangers vs. Sheffield United (Championship) - ESPN+