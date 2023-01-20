Major Link Soccer: Rest in Peace Anton Walkes

A lot of SB Nation soccer communities are being shuttered today, including the SaH podcast. We don’t know the future of Sounder at Heart, the blog, at this time. Follow your favorite writers on social media. Follow the writers from other SBN sites on social as well. That will be your best spot to find them in the future.

MLS

Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes passes away after boating accident - Dirty South Soccer

The former Atlanta United defender has tragically passed away at the age of 25.

Charlotte FC’s Anton Walkes killed in a Miami boating crash | Miami Herald

Walkes was with Tottenam Hotspur, Portsmouth and MLS’ Atlanta United before Charlotte. Two vessels collided near Miami Marine Stadium, FWC says.

MLS ‘disagrees’ after IFAB rejects concussion subs trial | Pro Soccer Wire

MLS released a statement expressing its disagreement after IFAB rejected a proposed trial of temporary concussion substitutions.

LAFC and BMO announce naming rights partnership - Angels on Parade

The stadium formerly known as The Banc, is now BMO Stadium

Toronto FC 2023 Home Kit leaks, Twitter chooses sides, news at noon. - Waking The Red

It’s Onyx. I can’t hate on Onyx, it’s in the rulebook.

other men’s club soccer

FA panel concludes John Yems is 'not a conscious racist' despite outlining a string of offensive racial remarks | Football News | Sky Sports

Former Crawley manager John Yems has been banned from football for 18 months for multiple breaches of the Football Associations rule relating to discriminatory comments; Warning: The below copy contains language of a racist and discriminatory nature

Angel City to play at BMO Stadium under new partnership in 2023 | JWS

Angel City FC on Thursday secured a deal with BMO, now a Founding Partner and sponsor of the NWSL club's home stadium starting in 2023.

Cortez ready to make most of opportunity with NWSL’s Dash | News, Sports, Jobs - Maui News

Chai Cortez will make a little bit of history for Maui County when she reports to training camp with the Houston Dash on Jan. 28.

Women’s Soccer Stamp To Kick Off at the SheBelieves Cup - Newsroom - About.usps.com

The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate the Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, FL.

Darian Jenkins retires from Pride before preseason begins

In a statement about her retirement, the forward said: "My body and mind are ready for the next chapter."

other women’s club soccer

Long read: Kim Little on her inspirations | Feature | News | Arsenal.com

Our skipper shares what drives her on and reflects back on over a decade as a Gunner

Manchester United Women set to sign Jayde Riviere - The Athletic

Manchester United Women are poised to agree a deal to sign Canada international Jayde Riviere. The 21-year-old defender is set to join the Women’s Super League side on the condition her visa is approved.

United States national teams

The Olympic angle at this January camp | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm highlights the age-eligible players for the 2024 Olympics called into the 2023 January USMNT camp set to start on Jan 21.

Top 5 most intriguing call-ups: USMNT January camp | MLSSoccer.com

January camp: It’s most interesting when it’s weird.

World Cup stage shifts to 2026 and scandal-ridden U.S. Soccer

After a World Cup filled with moral dilemmas, a scandal-ridden U.S. Soccer gets set to host the 2026 edition.

Will Sam Mewis return to USWNT? Vlatko Andonovski can’t say

The star midfielder has not played since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and her status remains murky as the USWNT enters the World Cup year.

other international soccer

Wales’s men’s and women’s football teams to get equal pay after deal agreed | Wales | The Guardian

Male players will have a 25% pay cut to enable 25% rise for female players under agreement with governing body FAW

Mexico forfeits matches featuring USMNT call-up Zendejas

FIFA has ruled that Mexico must forfeit two friendlies and pay a fine for fielding Alejandro Zendejas, a recent USMNT call-up.

Puget Sound soccer

SSFC Spotlight: Sam Rogers earns call-up following strong season - Stars and Stripes FC

The defender thrived after heading abroad to Norway.

Open Flavor Friday

D&D will move to Creative Commons license, requests feedback on new OGL - Polygon

A new draft of the Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License (OGL) places the core rules of the seminal tabletop RPG in the Creative Commons. "We’re giving the core D&D mechanics to the community," said the executive producer. Feedback is due by Feb. 3.

Cabbies and ferien – people moving backgrounds for 5e D&D | Full Moon Storytelling

Whether the peoples in your fantasy world travel by land or water there will be those who specialize in getting others from place to place. This is another new background for 5e D&D.

What to Watch

Friday

11:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) - ESPN2, ESPN+

12:00 PM - Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion (Championship) - ESPN+

3:05 PM - Juarez vs. Pachuca (Liga MX Femenil) - FOX Deportes

7:05 PM - New Zealand WNT vs. USWNT (International Friendly) - HBO Max, Telemundo

Saturday

4:30 AM - Liverpool vs. Chelsea (Premier League) - Peacock

6:30 AM - Union Berlin vs. Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Salernitana vs. Napoli (Serie A) - Paramount+

3:06 PM - Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis (Liga MX) - ESPN+

Sunday

8:30 AM - Arsenal vs. Manchester United (Premier League) - NBC, Peacock

9:30 AM - Barcelona vs. Getafe (La Liga) - ESPN+

10:45 AM - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal (FA WSL) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Juventus vs. Atalanta (Serie A) - Paramount+

3:00 PM - America vs. Tijuana (Liga MX Femenil) - ViX