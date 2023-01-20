Leagues Cup draw: Sounders will play RSL, Monterrey

The Seattle Sounders will face a couple of familiar opponents in the reimagined 2023 Leagues Cup this summer. The regionalized and competitively balanced draw puts the Sounders in a group with Liga MX side Monterrey and MLS opponent Real Salt Lake. Although it was not formally announced, the Sounders are expected to visit RSL as the lower-seeded of the two MLS teams and host Monterrey, as all games will be played in the United States.

The three-team groups will each feature two matches with the top two teams from each group advancing on points to a Round of 32 with it being single elimination from there. Ties will be decided by a shootout. The tiebreakers will be released at a later date.

This will be the first year of the new format with the Sounders going down as the only MLS team to qualify for a Leagues Cup final under the old format, which featured eight teams and was a simple single-elimination tournament.