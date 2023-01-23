Major Link Soccer: The USWNT we know and love

Vox Media shuttered pretty much all of the MLS (and hockey) SB Nation sites on Friday. It sucks, and it frankly hung like a dark cloud over the weekend’s football. Still, though, there was football. The USWNT played their second for two friendlies against New Zealand, European men’s football got fully back under way. In the FA WSL Chelsea vs. Liverpool got postponed, then kicked off, then almost immediately postponed again due to terrible field conditions. Still, probably a better game than the men’s match between the same teams.

Seattle

Providence Swedish will become the official health care partner for the Sounders. Youth mental health is focus of Providence and Sounders FC partnership

The sponsorship/partnership is a 10-year deal, eclipsing the value of previous jersey sponsorships for the club. SBJ Unpacks: Sounders land Providence as new jersey sponsor

Seattle sent five players from throughout the organization to four separate age group camps with US national teams this month. Five Sounders named to U.S. Youth National Teams in January | Tacoma Defiance

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

253 heads to the 956. Rio Grande Valley inks defender Eric Kinzner

Vox Media has laid off 7% of its staff, severely damaging SB Nation’s vital American soccer coverage. Vox Media layoffs affect SB Nation soccer coverage

Two SBN soccer writers won awards for their work on the same day they were let go. United Soccer Coaches Announces 2022 Media Contest Winners | United Soccer Coaches

Major League Soccer’s next phase as a genuine participant on the international transfer market seems to be upon us. Predicting which players could command the next big MLS transfers | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

Manchester United Women are delighted to announce the signing of Canada international Jayde Riviere, on a contract running until 2025. Jayde Riviere signs for Man Utd Women | 21 January 2023 | Manchester United

The 22-year-old has already carved out an important role for the USWNT ahead of the 2023 World Cup. What makes Naomi Girma key for USWNT and an NWSL standout with San Diego - The Athletic

This was a failure on multiple levels, and the teams and fans deserve better. Liverpool FC Women’s Match Abandoned After Kickoff Due To Icy Field Conditions - The Liverpool Offside

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir’s experience was horrible, and it’s far from an isolated incident. Alex Morgan calls for more resources in wake of maternity lawsuit

USA

A close-knit group at the top levels of U.S. Soccer now await the outcomes of a potentially explosive investigation. Stejskal: In USMNT’s Berhalter/Reyna saga, everyone involved faces uncertain future - The Athletic

A full on 90 minutes of dominance. 2023 USWNT January Friendlies Match 2 - USA 5-0 New Zealand: Goals in the land of the long white cloud - Stars and Stripes FC

The Soccer Federation moved its headquarters to a downtown high-rise last year. Soccer Federation lists a pair of Prairie Avenue mansions

Julian Gressel has taken a more than unconventional path to the USMNT, but the new U.S. citizen is poised to impress in January camp. Julian Gressel eager to make mark after unusual "long journey" to USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

Maybe the celebration was aimed at his parents? Reyna does fingers in ears celebration after Dortmund goal

The USWNT is: really good, they just need to be allowed to be great. 3 thoughts on the USWNT’s 5-0 rout of New Zealand

Global men’s soccer

Expectation and reality seem to have aligned in north London, giving Mikel Arteta’s side a sense of unstoppable momentum. Arsenal strut past Manchester United with unmistakable aura of champions | Premier League | The Guardian

Things aren’t going well at Liverpool, but it provides a platform for the club’s younger players to perform. Jurgen Klopp on On Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott - The Liverpool Offside

Dani Alves has returned to Spain from Mexico to face charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a night club in Barcelona last month. Dani Alves held without bail on sexual assault charges

Whether you could use the actual information or just want to grab some popcorn and get a laugh out of the latest downfall of Juventus, this is a good explainer. Why Juventus were deducted points and impact on Italian football — and Tottenham - The Athletic

There’s been a lot of bad news recently, so this great news is more than welcome. Sebastien Haller makes delayed Borussia Dortmund debut wearing ‘F*ck cancer’ boots - The Athletic

