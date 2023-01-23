Tacoma Defiance bring back Georgi Minoungou

Tacoma Defiance announced on Monday that the club has signed 20-year-old right winger Georgi Minoungou on a permanent transfer. Minoungou, a Côte d’Ivoire native, spent most of 2022 with Tacoma on loan from MFK Vyškov of the Czech second division. During the 2022 season, Minoungou layed 788 minutes over 18 appearances, including 7 starts.

This signing marks the first time that the Sounders organization has paid a transfer fee for a player joining Tacoma Defiance. Although contract and transaction details weren’t shared, it seems clear that the club sees Minoungou as a worthy investment. In his limited minutes, Minoungou accumulated 2 goals and 5 assists, good for an average of 0.68 combined goals + assists per 90 minutes, highlighted by a stellar 3 assist performance in Tacoma’s 4-1 win over Colorado Rapids II on June 18.

“We feel he’s progressed well in our environment and are excited to continue his formulation as a player and person in our development system,” Vice President of Player Development Henry Brauner said in the press release from the team.

Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Wade Webber echoed Brauner’s sentiment in the release, emphasizing Minoungou’s desire to get better and willingness to do the necessary work. “He demonstrated last season that he has tremendous potential as an attacking player. More than that, he showed a level of humility and willingness to listen and learn that was both refreshing and a positive sign for his long-term development,” Webber detailed.

Minoungou’s signing brings the Tacoma Defiance roster to nine players officially signed. Antonio Herrera, whose signing Sounder at Heart has confirmed, seems likely to be the 10th player signed directly to Defiance.

Tacoma Defiance roster and ages

Goalkeeper: Wallis Lapsley (25)

Defender: Cody Baker (19), Stuart Hawkins (16), Elias Katsaros (21), Travian Sousa (21), Hal Uderitz (23)

Midfielder: Juan Alvarez (18), Chris Aquino (16), Georgi Minoungou (20)