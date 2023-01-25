Major Link Soccer: Everton up for sale

It was a very busy day of news yesterday, so top off your coffee mug and prepare to spend some time digesting it all in today’s links.

Puget Sound

On Tuesday morning, OL Reign had its first training of the 2023 preseason. Here’s a look at the day in photos. Day in Photos: OL Reign Begins Preseason Training — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

The club’s history of goodwill among the team’s fan base over often aligned values seemed to take a hit when the Sounders revealed Providence Swedish as its new marquee jersey sponsor. Sounders partnership with Providence draws ire of fans | The Seattle Times

The Seattle-area native and former S2 player’s comeback continues with a second year in Virginia. Veteran Forward David Olsen Returns for His Second Season In RVA - Richmond Kickers

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Vox Media’s cuts have severely damaged SB Nation’s vital American soccer coverage. Vox Media layoffs affect SB Nation soccer coverage | Pro Soccer Wire

This will not go towards contractors, sadly, but it will help the full-time people let go. Vox Media Layoff Fund 2023 | GoFundMe

Toronto FC made their second defensive signing of the offseason Tuesday, announcing the arrival of left back Raoul Petretta from Turkish top-flight club Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü. Toronto FC sign defender Raoul Petretta from Turkey’s Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü | MLSSoccer.com

As Orlando City SC begrudgingly left the field for the final time in 2022 against CF Montréal in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the club was at an inflection point and thinking about a rebuild. The story of Orlando City’s ‘telenovela’ chase for Martín Ojeda | MLSSoccer.com

MLS has been outspoken in its ambitions to be one of the best leagues in the world. Based on the World Cup just passed, it might already be. World Cup validates MLS: It’s already among world’s best | ESPN

The draw for Canada’s domestic cup will take place on Jan. 31. Canada Soccer announces details for the 2023 Canadian Championship draw - Canada Soccer

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The first and only indigenous player in the National Women’s Soccer League is making sure she’s not the last. Madison Hammond Is Making Soccer History | InStyle

Pierre Soubrier and Sophie Clough were terminated for two issues the team self-reported during the 2022 season. Portland Thorns fire head athletic trainer, assistant coach following NWSL investigations into misconduct - oregonlive.com

Former Spirit head coach Kris Ward is ineligible to work in the NWSL after an investigation confirmed reports of abusive behavior toward a player during the 2022 season. NWSL bans former Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward - WTOP News

Goalkeeper Erin McLeod and midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir are leaving the Orlando Pride jointly to continue their lives back in Iceland. Erin McLeod and Gunny Jónsdóttir announce departure from Orlando Pride | Orlando Soccer Journal

Few women are coaching at the top of American soccer — a result of how the sport offers scarce opportunities for female players and imposes a high price on coaching licenses. Scandals highlight lack of women coaches at top of US soccer - oregonlive.com

FC Barcelona, the holders and record nine-time winners of the Copa de la Reina, have sensationally been thrown out of the competition after fielding a player who should have been serving a suspension in this month’s Round of 16 match against Osasuna, a game Barcelona won 9-0. FC Barcelona And Sevilla Expelled From Spanish Cup For Fielding Ineligible Players | Forbes

Matheson, a former Canada WNT star, has announced plans for a new women’s pro league in Canada starting in 2025. Diana Matheson, soccer and women’s pro sports | Radio Noon Quebec with Shawn Apel | CBC Listen (audio interview)

Never ones to shy away from the spotlight, Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have redefined what it means to be a power couple in sport with their unfiltered and unapologetic approach to life on and off the pitch. Sam Kerr & Kristie Mewis: The power couple taking over football – GAFFER

The Women’s Super League needs to find a solution to prevent games being called off because of frozen pitches, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Emma Hayes says solutions needed to stop WSL call-offs - BBC Sport

International soccer

Gio Reyna has continued to act immature in the weeks following the World Cup. U.S. Soccer should not reward him. Soccer newsletter: U.S. Soccer should not reward pouters and malcontents | LA Times

January camps are an opportunity for fresh faces to get a look with the national team. This year, 13 players are looking to make their U.S. debut. The 13 U.S. debutants you need to know in January friendlies | ESPN

The USMNT finds itself in a strange and interesting moment as they prepare for their first match of 2023. “There really is no ceiling”: Zimmerman, Yedlin on state of USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

Interim USMNT coach Anthony Hudson said there is a sense of sadness hanging over the team ahead of a pair of friendlies. USA not in ‘nice situation’ ahead of friendlies - Hudson | ESPN

With Gregg Berhalter’s future uncertain, U.S. Soccer is preparing to announce the manager it hopes will lead the country to glory in the 2026 World Cup. There’s just one problem: Many coaches don’t want the job. Who Will Coach the USMNT Next? The Job Isn’t As Enticing As You Think. - The Ringer

World men’s club soccer

After Frank Lampard’s sacking as Everton manager, who will be next at Goodison Park? BBC Sport looks at the potential candidates. Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard’s sacking? - BBC Sport

Everton’s owner, Farhad Moshiri, has put Everton on the market and would like to recoup the money he has invested in the new stadium. Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri with asking price of over £500m | The Guardian

UEFA is to change its Financial Fair Play rules in response to Chelsea’s recent trend of signing players on long-term deals. Chelsea contracts to lead to Financial Fair Play rules change by UEFA - BBC Sport

Merseyside Police have arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool’s Premier League draw against Chelsea on Saturday. Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield - BBC Sport

Manchester United have signed Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund from SK Brann to add to their January transfer business. Manchester United sign Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund from SK Brann - BBC Sport

Chelsea are preparing an offer to sign Lyon’s Malo Gusto, sources have told ESPN, and are aware it could take €40m to sign the right-back. Chelsea eye move for €40m-rated Lyon star Malo Gusto | ESPN

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday that his team have a good opportunity to win their first trophy since 2017. Man United have a ‘good’ opportunity to win trophy, says Ten Hag | ESPN

How does Kylian Mbappe’s five-goal haul compare against the biggest single-game goal gluts of his most illustrious contemporaries in the men’s game? Who has scored more goals in a game than Kylian Mbappe’s 5? | ESPN

Tens of thousands gathered in public to watch the Socceroos’ run in Qatar. But did Australia’s top domestic league capitalise on the interest? A-League Men fails to capitalise on Socceroos’ World Cup run - ABC News

Other sports and culture

Two weeks after retiring from professional football, former Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced he will play in golf’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Gareth Bale to play in PGA Tour event after retiring from football - BBC Sport

There are no words for how stupid this all is. ‘Damar Hamlin is a clone’ is dumb even by crazy conspiracy theory standards - SBNation.com

9:30 AM: Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

9:45 AM: Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ Alkmaar (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bochum (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Werder Bremen vs. Union Berlin (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Feyenoord vs. NEC (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey0 — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United (League Cup) — ESPN+

1:00 PM: Osasuna vs. Sevilla (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: USMNT vs. Serbia (men’s international friendly) — HBO Max / UNIVERSO / Peacock