Major Link Soccer: Gio Reyna hits another winner

Seattle

Georgi Minoungou becomes first-ever international transfer for Tacoma Defiance. Here to stay: Tacoma Defiance signs Georgi Minoungou as first transfer in team history | Tacoma Defiance

Dave Cameron, the former USS Mariner blogger and new Seattle director of player procurement, joined the Mariners Hot Stove on Seattle Sports. Inside look at MLB's evolving technology race from Mariners' front office - Seattle Sports

MLS

Stories and tears flowed as Anton Walkes was remembered in an emotional hour-long Celebration of Life at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Anton Walkes remembered: Charlotte FC hold Celebration of Life | MLSSoccer.com

The Philadelphia Union have acquired Jamaican international defender Damion Lowe in a trade with Inter Miami CF, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday. Philadelphia Union acquire Damion Lowe from Inter Miami in trade | MLSSoccer.com

I’m sorry to anyone who has my tweet notifications turned on because, well, there’s been a lot of tweets. Here’s the latest I’m hearing in the wide world of MLS transfers… Insider notebook: Red Bulls near deal for DP striker, Colorado keep making moves | MLSSoccer.com

Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals news and rumors. Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

RSL Soapbox is born anew. Moving forward | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Expected and unexpected changes to our MNUFC coverage in 2023. The Future of E Pluribus Loonum - E Pluribus Loonum

Bianchi is the first Brazilian player for the franchise in their NWSL history. NWSL offseason moves: Chicago Red Stars sign Brazilian international Julia Bianchi - CBSSports.com

The midfielder is headed to the Midwest. Angel City FC trade Cari Roccaro to Chicago Red Stars - Angels on Parade

Maureen Raisch has worked on design for the world’s biggest events. She tells EQZ why she joined the NWSL, and how the league rebrand process could work. First, a scarf. Then? A league rebrand. Meet the NWSL’s first creative director – Equalizer Soccer

On the one hand, the weather could’ve been worse. We’ve seen pro soccer training begin in the snow before in Louisville, and Racing Louisville Football Club CRAWFORD | Winds of change: Racing Louisville kicks off preseason training with optimism | Sports | wdrb.com

AFTER ENTERING THE NWSL DRAFT EARLY — AND BECOMING THE NO. 2 PICK — MICHELLE COOPER IS CHARGING TOWARD HER NEXT CHALLENGE. 88 — Michelle Cooper: Leap of Fate

USA

The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to U.S. soccer. Wahl to be honored by U.S. Soccer for lifetime contributions

Wahl, who died at age 49 last month after collapsing while covering a World Cup match, worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2020. Grant Wahl to Be Honored Posthumously by U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame - Sports Illustrated

Reyna did it again Wednesday, just three days after marking his return from the World Cup with a winner. Gio Reyna scores second straight winner in second game since USMNT World Cup saga

Brandon Vazquez, Cade Cowell and Gaga Slonina stood out in the 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia. USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

There’s work to do, but one thing’s clear: the USWNT’s attack is for real. USWNT vs. New Zealand: 5 things we kinda learned! - The Gaming Society

ASN article: Rogers excited for USMNT opportunity, wants to stay in the team's future plans

The National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium will be a museum that honors the past while fully incorporating modern technology of the present and future. National Soccer Hall of Fame

Alejandro Zendejas is happy to be back in the US men’s national team picture after years away. He’s enjoying being reunited with his old teammates from their US Under-15 and U-17 days. And he’s eager to show his quality in Wednesday’s friendly vs. Serbia at LAFC’s BMO Stadium, a match. Alejandro Zendejas “enjoying the moment” with USMNT, not committing permanently | MLSSoccer.com

World

Rwanda’s football federation has launched an investigation after fans hurled insults at the woman who made history as one of the first female referees chosen for the men’s World Cup. Rwanda football probes verbal abuse of trailblazing female ref

The judge said the message sent to the England and Brentford player was “exceptionally offensive”. Ivan Toney online abuse: Man apologises for racist message - BBC News

Football clubs should be financially rewarded if they show good governance and engage properly with their fans, according to a group of clubs championing greater sustainability within the game. Good governance should bring cash rewards, insists football clubs’ body | Soccer | The Guardian

Uefa says the introduction of quarter-finals and promotion play-offs to a revised Nations League will make it a “more compelling” competition. Nations League: Uefa reveals 'more compelling' expanded format for tournament from 2024 - BBC Sport

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says “emotional” decisions about investment in women’s football should be avoided amid growing calls for clubs to have undersoil pitch heating. Jonas Eidevall urges WSL to avoid 'emotional decisions' on undersoil heating - BBC Sport

Spurs are increasingly optimistic of landing their top January target, Pedro Porro, from Sporting after taking Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. Spurs close to signing Pedro Porro after confirming Arnaut Danjuma loan | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final as Wout Weghorst scored his first goal for the club. Rashford eases Manchester United to first-leg win over Nottingham Forest | Carabao Cup | The Guardian

With 86 minutes gone of their last Serie A home match AC Milan’s title defence was very much alive, two goals to the good against Roma and set to maintain the five-point gap separating the champions and league leaders Napoli.What to watch out for: SAOT. 'Things aren't working': Milan's title defence crumbling as Napoli host rivals Roma

Former MLS coach Chris Armas will join the coaching team of fellow American Jesse Marsch at Leeds United. Chris Armas joins Jesse Marsch's coaching staff at Leeds United

Barcelona beat Levante Las Planas 7-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Wednesday to extend their winning run in Liga F to 50 games. Barcelona extend winning run in Liga F to 50 games

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg resigns from his position as president of the Egyptian Referees Committee after only five months in charge. Mark Clattenburg quits role as Egypt referees boss after five months - BBC Sport

At StatsBomb, we are committed to developing women’s football, and we are delighted to announce that we have started covering Liga MX Femenil. StatsBomb Increases Women's Coverage with Liga MX Femenil

If Manchester United do not qualify for Europe, they will struggle to keep their top players - they need to offer them better deals now. If Manchester United miss out on Europe, they will struggle to keep Russo, Earps and Batlle - The Athletic

What’s on TV?

11:00 AM - Valencia vs Athletic Club - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Ajax vs Volendam - Eredivisie - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Atlas vs Santos Laguna - Liga MX - TUDN