Major Link Soccer: Copa Americas^2

MLS

Claudio Reyna Resigns as Sporting Director; Reyna to Continue with Austin FC as Technical Advisor | Austin FC

Austin FC announced today that Claudio Reyna has transitioned into a Technical Advisor role, from the Club’s Sporting Director. In addition to his responsibilities as Head Coach, Josh Wolff will now serve as the Club’s Chief Soccer Officer on an interim basis and lead Austin FC’s sporting department.

FIFA transfer report: MLS home to Concacaf’s biggest spenders in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer’s growth in both spending power and player development was reflected in the 2022 global transfer report released by FIFA on Thursday morning, as MLS clubs comprised seven of the year’s top 10 transfer spenders in the Concacaf region, led by expansion newcomers Charlotte FC.

Global Transfer Report 2022

other men’s club soccer

Lights FC Announce New Coaching Staff & Initial Player Signings for 2023 Season

Former Defiance players Azriel Gonzalez and Issa Rayyan are with the now independent Vegas team.

NWSL taps Hawk-Eye to introduce VAR technology for 2023 season- SportsPro

US women's soccer's top-flight the NWSL becomes first women's league to adopt VAR, using Hawk-Eye technology used in 2019 Women's World Cup.

NWSL, Hawk-Eye reach VAR first for women's soccer

Hawk-Eye will be the league’s inaugural VAR provider, SBJ Tech has learned.

other women’s club soccer

Lower-division women’s soccer eyes international investment, raised standards - The Athletic

Leaders from four of the biggest lower-division leagues in the U.S. speak on the state of play below the NWSL

United States national teams

Grant Wahl posthumously honored by US Soccer with press box seat

U.S. Soccer will honor the late Grant Wahl with a reserved press box seat for all men's and women's national team games until the 2026 World Cup.

2023 USMNT Friendly: Scouting Colombia - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT closes out January camp with a match against a CONMEBOL opponent.

USMNT weekend viewing guide: Cup opportunities - Stars and Stripes FC

Players may have a chance to turn heads this weekend as Cup and League action carries on.

No sporting director, no GM, no coach: What's next for U.S. Soccer? | FOX Sports

With vacancies in three key leadership positions, the United States Soccer Federation has entered yet another rebuilding period.

Earnie Stewart Departs U.S. Soccer Federation and Returns to Netherlands to Join PSV Eindhoven

Brian McBride Moves on from General Manager Position After Three Years; U.S. Soccer Has Started Search for Next Sporting Director and Strategic Review of Sporting Department

Earnie Stewart exit from U.S. Soccer Federation affects USWNT, not just USMNT | Philadelphia Inquirer

Stewart's leadership meant Kate Markgraf didn’t have to report to someone whose work includes business considerations. But in the future, the U.S. women might not have a general manager.

What will the USWNT do without Julie Ertz at the World Cup?

Julie Ertz did enough ball-winning and physical tackling in the midfield for two people, but now the USWNT prepares for a World Cup without her.

Sam Coffey finds ways to serve the USWNT in the absence of playing time - The Athletic

Sam Coffey didn't get to play in either of the USWNT's two matches in New Zealand, but she helped the team and herself in different ways.

other international soccer

USA likely to host 2024 Copa America after talks - sources

The United States is increasingly likely to host the 2024 Copa America with discussions at an advanced stage, multiple sources told ESPN.

Russia's Path To 2024 Olympics Takes Shape; Ukraine Objects

Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on January 26 amid fierce objections from Ukraine.

Puget Sound soccer

Daily Journal from Seattle Sounders 2023 Preseason in Spain | Seattle Sounders

Behind the Scenes: Daily updates from Marbella, Spain as the Seattle Sounders prepare for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

OL Reign begin to settle in training at Starfire - Sounder At Heart

Camp begins in Tukwila, with a trip to Los Angeles this weekend.

Open Flavor Friday

for OFF topic conversations

The 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists | James Beard Foundation

Seven Washington locations up for national awards, including one in Pullman.

GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox on January 27th - The Verge

You now have plans this weekend

Critical Role's Mighty Nein Heads to Prime Video

Dungeons & Dragons actual play titan Critical Role has secured a massive deal with Amazon Studios to bring the Mighty Nein to animated life.

Honor Among Thieves trailer shows more of the party dynamic | Full Moon Storytelling

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a new trailer. You'll like it.

Integrating social narrative into combat – legendary points connected to a dragon’s hoard | Full Moon Storytelling

What if limited the size of a dragon's hoard meant they were less powerful?

‘Stranger Things’ Is 2022’s Most Streamed TV Show – The Hollywood Reporter

No surprise here: 'Stranger Things' had far more viewing time than any other streaming series in 2022.

What to Watch

For more listing visit Live Soccer TV

Friday

12:00 pm PT — Manchester City men vs Arsenal on ESPN+ and Sirius XM FC in FA Cup action

5:05 pm PT — Puebla men vs Monterrey on ViX+

7:30 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Empire on Twitch and Sirius XM FC from ShoWare Center in Kent, WA

Saturday

The English FA Cup is on ESPN+ running from 4:30 am PT to 2 pm PT. Choose from the dozen.

9:15 am PT — Real Madrid women vs Athletic Club on DAZN

10:00 am PT — Pumas UNAM women vs Pachuca on ViX+

4:30 pm PT — USMNT vs Colombia on Universo and HBO Max

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Bayer Leverkusen men vs Borussia Dortmund on ESPN+. Will Gio score a third winner in a row while coming off the bench?

11:45 am PT — Napoli men vs Roma on Paramount+

5:00 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Empire on Twitch at the ShoWare Center in Kent, WA