João Paulo plays 45 minutes in preseason game

João Paulo being fit enough to play 45 minutes was probably the most relevant bit of information to come out of the Seattle Sounders’ two preseason games on Saturday. João Paulo started the second game of the day — a 3-2 loss to Sweden’s Hammarby — and left at halftime with the Sounders tied 1-1.

“We’ll try to build on his fitness and see how many minutes he can play in Tangier,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said, alluding to the upcoming Club World Cup match. “He brings leadership, his passing, his decision-making on where to pass the ball, kind of orchestrating our possession is very good.”

João Paulo has not played since tearing his ACL in the Concacaf Champions League final last May.

Aside from that, the highlights included well-taken goals from Fredy Montero and Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou. The Sounders’ ostensible starters tied Austria’s Wolfsberger 0-0 in the first game of the day.

MATCH SUMMARY VS. WOLFSBERGER AC

Sounders FC 0 – Wolfsberger AC 0

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Venue: Dama de Noche Football Pitches

Weather: 55 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 85’

Sounders FC Lineup & Substitutes – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Josh Atencio, Albert Rusnák; Cristian Roldan (Antonio Herrera 80’), Nico Lodeiro – captain, Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidíaz

MATCH SUMMARY VS. HAMMARBY IF

Sounders FC 2 – Hammarby AF 3

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Venue: Dama de Noche Football Pitches

Weather: 55 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero (Héber) 39’

HIF – Viktor Djukanovic 45+1’

HIF – Jusef Erabi 57’

SEA – Georgi Minoungou 72’

HIF – Jusef Erabi 87’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

Sounders FC Lineup & Substitutes – Stefan Cleveland; Ethan Dobbelaere (Cody Baker 75’), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe; Sota Kitahara, João Paulo – captain (Georgi Minoungou HT); Reed Baker-Whiting, Fredy Montero, Léo Chú; Héber

