Major Link Soccer: Get Well Damar Hamlin

What happened last night is a reminder that sports are about more than the score and the standings but about the players who play the game. Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin and his family. In addition to the news below, we’ve included links to AED and CPR education from the American Heart Association, in case you want to know more about those.

Damar Hamlin

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was administered CPR and later exited in an ambulance Monday night. He’s in critical condition at a local hospital, per the NFL, which postponed the game between Buffalo and host Cincinnati. Damar Hamlin collapses on field; Bills-Bengals MNF game suspended

Hamlin collapsed on the field on Monday evening. NFL community rallying around Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive - Buffalo Rumblings

Athletes and figures in the sports world offered words of support after the hit that sent Hamlin to the hospital Monday night. NFL players, sports world react to Damar Hamlin's injury - The Washington Post

Many NFL players and teams, and others in the sports world, quickly offered their support on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin: Sports world reacts to Bills player collapsing on field

View resources for Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Implementation - including guides, flyers, laws, and more. AED Implementation | American Heart Association CPR & First Aid

First Aid, CPR & Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC). Learn more about resuscitation science, training in your community or organization, and other CPR programs. American Heart Association CPR & First Aid

Seattle

The Kraken will host the 2024 Winter Classic! - Davy Jones Locker Room

MLS

Charlotte FC have signed English midfielder Ashley Westwood from EFL Championship leaders Burnley, a source tells MLSsoccer.com. Source: Charlotte FC sign Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood | MLSSoccer.com

Houston Dynamo FC are finalizing a deal to sign free-agent left back Brad Smith, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Insider notebook: Aaron Long sweepstakes, Ronaldo's talks with SKC & more | MLSSoccer.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Kansas City transfer rumor was real

Over 100 players have officially declared for the event, with teams making their selections on Jan. 12. The top 2023 NWSL draft prospects - Sports Illustrated

Mia Fishel interview: Comunicado O-Fishel – Tigres’ natural born thriller – Beats & Rhymes FC

Italy’s Sara Gama and Brazil’s Rafaelle Souza discuss equality, crowds and building the women’s game with the BBC World Service. Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza: Two trailblazers discuss their journeys to top - BBC Sport

After a historic year for women’s football, can 2023 go one better and see more growth in the WSL? Women’s Super League: Will women’s football be bigger in 2023? - BBC Sport

The Atlético Madrid midfielder is back playing after cancer and being ‘sunk’ by an accident that left her mother in a wheelchair. The Guardian Footballer of the Year Virginia Torrecilla: ‘When people say I’m a fighter, it’s lovely’ | Guardian Footballer of the Year | The Guardian

USA

‘Tis the season of new gym memberships, diet plans and self-development books – in other words, the season of New Year’s resolutions. USMNT: 3 New Year's resolutions that must be tackled in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

The Recreation and Parks Department has begun selling reservations to an app that books soccer fields and charges people for pickup games. 'Just Play' app profits off public SF soccer fields

Weston McKennie is the latest American in the transfer rumor mill, with Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund among the teams interested. Weston McKennie wanted by Dortmund and Bournemouth

World

Espanyol have filed a complaint against Barcelona for fielding an ineligible lineup after Robert Lewandowski started Saturday’s Catalan derby. Barcelona face LaLiga probe for fielding 'ineligible' Robert Lewandowski

Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pelé, its president, Gianni Infantino, has said. Fifa’s Infantino will ask every country to name stadium in honour of Pelé | Pelé | The Guardian

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister says he is “really happy” at Brighton and is in “no rush to leave”. Brighton: Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in ‘no rush to leave’ after World Cup win - BBC Sport

Chelsea have spent £274m on new players, yet somehow contrived to make their team worse. Is it owner Todd Boehly or manager Graham Potter to blame? Chelsea's lavish transfer spending hasn't made them better

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praises the performances of his “incredible” players after their stunning victory over Liverpool. Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Thomas Frank praises 'incredible' Bees - BBC Sport

Darlington appeal for witnesses after the alleged abuse of a female official at their National League North game at Scarborough. Scarborough v Darlington delayed after alleged ‘misogynistic remarks’ at official | Soccer | The Guardian

Frank Lampard’s side are 16th, a point above the drop zone, leading a fan group to demand ‘better leadership for the future of our club’. Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club | Everton | The Guardian

Erik ten Hag is confident Luke Shaw can thrive at centre-back if the Manchester United left-back is asked to play out of position again. Ten Hag confident Shaw can thrive as Man Utd centre-back

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique started a unique seven-a-side tournament this weekend. Chicharito played, and this is what it’s all about. What is Pique's Kings League? Chicharito, golden cards, more

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - La Nucía v. Valencia - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Cartagena vs Villarreal - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Arsenal vs Newcastle United - Premier League - USA Network

11:45 AM - Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Leicester City vs Fulham - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Cacereño vs Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Ceuta vs Elche - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Levante vs Getafe - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Sporting Gijón vs Rayo Vallecano - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

6:00 PM - Empire vs Florida Tropics SC - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch