Club World Cup draw scheduled for Jan. 13

The Seattle Sounders will become the first MLS team to play in the Club World Cup on Feb. 4, FIFA announced on Tuesday. The Sounders won’t learn who their opponent will be at least until Jan. 13, when the draw takes place in Rabat, Morocco. Depending on how that goes, they’ll either play Al-Hilal, Wydad Casablanca or the winner of Al Ahly-Auckland City.

It was also officially announced that the fifth-place game has been eliminated, meaning that the Sounders must win their quarterfinal match in order to play a second match. The semifinals will take place on Feb. 7 and 8, where Real Madrid and Flamengo will enter the tournament. The winners of the semifinals will face off in the final and the losers will play in the third-place game. Both of those matches will be held on Feb. 11.

Although the FIFA announcement made no mention of which stadiums will be used, previous reports have suggested that all seven matches will be played in Rabat and Tangier.