Keith Costigan added to MLS Season Pass lineup

Keith Costigan has been added to the lineup of announcers who will call games on MLS Season Pass, the new streaming service that will carry all league games on AppleTV. He is the first announcer with direct ties to the Seattle Sounders to be included.

Costigan has been serving as the Sounders play-by-play announcer since 2016. It is not yet known if fellow Sounders broadcasters Steve Zakuani and Kasey Keller will be joining him at Apple.

Other notable names who were announced on Monday include Brian Dunseth, Heath Pearce, Ross Smith, Cobi Jones, Kevin Egan, Callum Williams and Mark Rogondino. Christina Unkel, who made a name for herself as the rules analyst during UEFA Champions League broadcasts, will also serve a similar role for MLS.

There were 31 play-by-play announcers, in-game analysts and studio hosts announced on Monday, with 18 others having been revealed earlier. Considering all games will have at least two English- and two Spanish-language announcers for each game as well as three teams of French-language announcers and studio teams to go along with them, there will need to be at least a dozen more hires made before the season kicks off in less than a month.

