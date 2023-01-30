How to watch Sounders FC at the Club World Cup

In the greater Puget Sound, Seattle Sounders fans will be able to watch the first MLS team to compete in the Club World Cup on broadcast television. Earlier Monday, Aaron Levine, Fox 13 Sports Director at KCPQ, tweeted that the Sounders matches will be on FOX 13+. Yes, that’s the same channel that had the local MLS broadcast for the past several years. It used to be known as JoeTV and can be found on channels 10/22/110 on most systems.

BREAKING: In the Seattle-Tacoma market, @fox13seattle and Fox 13+ will bring you @SoundersFC matches from the FIFA Club World Cup!!



First match will be on Fox 13+ this Saturday at 9am!



If they win, they'll face Real Madrid on Wednesday February 8. Let's GO! #EBFG — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) January 31, 2023

The opponent for the match will be the winner of the Auckland City (New Zealand) versus Al Ahly (Egypt) match on Wednesday at 11 am PT. Seattle’s match is at 9:30 am PT on Saturday. The winner of that game will face Real Madrid at 11 am PT on Feb. 8.

In the rest of the United States the Sounders match will be on FS2 and FOX Deportes, as well as streaming services that carry those stations, such as Fubo TV. FOXSports.com will be streaming that match.

Most Concacaf nations will find that match on ViX. Most of CONMEBOL will find it on Direct TV. Most of the rest of the world will find it on YouTube. For specific country watching needs head to Live Soccer TV.

A variety of watch parties are springing up around the area. This list will be updated as we connect with more bars and restaurants;