Major Link Soccer: Weston McKennie to Leeds United

Seattle

After more than a quarter-century of existence, there aren’t as many historic firsts as there used to be around Major League Soccer. Yet one of the league’s flagship clubs will mark a big, big milestone in distant Morocco this week. Club World Cup: Breaking down all Seattle Sounders' possible opponents | MLSSoccer.com

Maybe it’s because he was raised in Seattle, played for the Sounders and later coached the club when it competed in the lower levels of American soccer that Brian Schmetzer is almost giddy at the prospects of what the next couple of weeks could bring. Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup | AP News

MLS

Quick reminder: Transfer deadlines only impact the club acquiring a player. MLS’s transfer window closes on April 24, meaning clubs can acquire players from anywhere until then. European transfer deadline: Which MLS players could be on the move? | MLSSoccer.com

Props to Charlotte for not falling for the “2” trap. Charlotte FC Launches MLS NEXT Pro’s Crown Legacy FC | MLSNEXTPro.com

The newly-branded second team is one of seven clubs who will join MLS NEXT Pro for their inaugural season in 2023, bringing the developmental league to 28 teams total. Charlotte FC unveil name & crest for MLS NEXT Pro team: Crown Legacy FC | MLSSoccer.com

USWNT and KC Current midfielder Sam Mewis still faces a very long road to recovery from a knee injury which has already sidelined her for over a year. Sam Mewis out indefinitely, expected to miss 2023 NWSL season, World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

Merz Aesthetics will be the new front-of-jersey sponsor for the N.C. Courage of the NWSL. Merz Aesthetics to sponsor N.C. Courage's jerseys

USA

It’s led by the creation of the Safe Soccer Program. U.S. Soccer announces detailed plans to implement Yates recommendations - Stars and Stripes FC

The recommendations include new and expanded safeguarding measures, from vetting of coaches to policy reform and more. U.S. Soccer details plans to implement 12 safety recommendations from Yates report - The Athletic

ASN’s Brian Sciaretta breaks down everything in the world of Americans abroad today - including McKennie’s transfer to Leeds, Booth and Mihailovic’s epic draw, Luca de la Torre’s big assist, Pepi, Boyd, and Paredes scoring - and much, much more. ASN article: Americans abroad: McKennie to Leeds, Paredes scores, LDLT assist, Booth & Mihailovic impress, & more

Leeds United, here we go! Official: Weston McKennie loaned to Leeds United - Stars and Stripes FC

Plagued by chaos, U.S. Soccer’s January camp could’ve become a farce. Instead, it continued to focus on readying prospects for the 2026 World Cup. Amid chaos and uncertainty, U.S. takes the long view

Could Jedi bring the Force to Etihad Stadium? Report: Manchester City interested in move for Antonee Robinson - Stars and Stripes FC

The 2023 FIFA World Cup is six months out with SheBelieves cup kicking off next month. USWNT Stock Watch: Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma among young guns climbing; Adrianna Franch glued to bench - CBSSports.com

World

Strong demand for tickets to the Matilda’s first game of the Women’s World Cup sees organisers shift the match to an 80,000-capacity venue. Matildas’ opening 2023 Women’s World Cup game against Republic of Ireland to be moved to Stadium Australia - ABC News

Arsenal have made a world-record bid for Manchester United’s Alessia Russo. Russo, 23, has been in talks with her current club over a new contract. Her contract is currently up in the summer, but there has been no agreement over extending it. Arsenal make world-record bid to sign Alessia Russo - The Athletic

Arsenal make a late world-record bid for England international Alessia Russo on the eve of transfer window deadline day. Alessia Russo: Arsenal make world-record bid for Manchester United and England striker - BBC Sport

Stott made a remarkable return to the pitch and scored in Brighton’s 7-0 win over West Brom in the Women’s FA Cup. Brighton Women defender scores in first game since recovering from cancer

Which players have been the biggest hits and misses after making a move in the January transfer window? January transfer window: Premier League hits and misses after £3bn spent in 20 years - BBC Sport

The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday night and there are some potential deals which could further extend the record amount already spent. Premier League transfers: Record spending set to be extended on deadline day - BBC Sport

The game between Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United will serve as an important opportunity to drive change at both a professional and community level, its organisers have said. ‘Much bigger than a game’: A-Leagues’ Pride Cup seeks to drive change | A-League Men | The Guardian

The player who had been on the pitch for every league game since 2017 watched his team lose 1-0 to Iago Aspas and Celta. Iñaki Williams’ 251-game run is over. But some things stay the same | La Liga | The Guardian

Hertha were motivated and applied themselves well against city rivals Union. The problem was the result. Union boss Berlin derby again and Hertha’s Bobic pays the price | Bundesliga | The Guardian

One of the last Club World Cups in its current format begins on Wednesday in Morocco, where Real Madrid will be favourites to continue Europe’s dominance of the much-maligned FIFA competition. FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar in December that an expanded Club World Cup is planned from 2025. Real Madrid expected to continue European dominance of Club World Cup

Liberian President and former international football star George Weah announced on Monday he would stand for re-election later this year. Weah came to power in 2018 after winning an October 2017 election. Liberia President George Weah to run for re-election

Noel Le Graet, the scandal-hit president of the French Football Federation under investigation for sexual harassment, “no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football”, according to a report into governance failings at the body seen by AFP on Monday.” French FA chief Le Graet 'no longer has legitimacy' to stay in post, says report

EPL stars including Erling Harland and Harry Kane will be added to Sorare’s platform, which has already had fantasy cards sold for more than $100,000. Premier League Sorare NFTs Coming as Part of Four-Year Deal – Sportico.com

Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team’s poor results. Valencia sack manager Gattuso with team near relegation zone

Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round, while Wrexham could host Tottenham. FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs - BBC Sport

Will Still — who got his start in coaching after playing the video game Football Manager — is unbeaten in 12 matches with Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims. The Soccer Manager Who Got His Start in a Video Game | Front Office Sports

David Ornstein brings you everything you need to know before the January transfer window shuts. Ornstein: Porro Spurs move off, Chelsea Fernandez talks advance, Saudi Arabia to sponsor Women’s World Cup - The Athletic

Anthony Gordon has completed a move to Newcastle United after submitting a transfer request to leave Everton. Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon from Everton

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Paderborn vs Stuttgart - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers - FA Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Newcastle United vs Southampton - League Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Internazionale vs Atalanta - Coppa Italia - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+