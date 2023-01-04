Major Link Soccer: Thousands pay final respects to Pelé

MLS / US men’s club soccer

An LAFC Original moves on. LAFC trade Latif Blessing to New England Revolution - Angels on Parade

LET THE BLESSINGS COME IN Report: New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing via trade - The Bent Musket

Nashville SC announced the signing of 19-year-old forward Tyler Freeman from USL Championship side Loudoun United. Nashville SC sign forward Tyler Freeman - Broadway Sports Media

NWSL / women’s club soccer

In 2020, Pernille Harder moved from the women’s Bundesliga to Chelsea in the FA WSL for what was, at the time, the most expensive transfer in the world. Her contract will expire in the summer and the signs are pointing to farewell. Is Pernille Harder about to leave Chelsea? | 90min (German)

Melissa Castro, Melina Gaspar, and Eugene Rupinski look back at the 2022-23 Liga MX Femenil off-season and ahead at the 2023 Clausura. Liga MX Femenil 2023 Clausura preview roundtable - FMF State Of Mind

With Liga MX Femenil improving every year, and with NWSL still mistreating players, more and more Latina stars are choosing Mexico over their home country. Latina players are choosing Liga MX over the NWSL - CABRA Sports

Arsenal’s Kim Little has received an MBE in the New Year Honours List for her services to football. St Albans’ Kim Little receives MBE for services to football | Welwyn Hatfield Times

International soccer

As we kick off a Women’s World Cup year, FIFPRO sat down with Riley to discuss what it means for Australia-New Zealand to host the global finals, the FIFPRO’s Global Player Council and how more needs to be done to advance the working rights of women’s players. Ali Riley: “2023 World Cup will be the most successful women’s sporting event to date” - FIFPRO World Players’ Union

USMNT defender Joe Scally said he was surprised that he didn’t play a single minute at the 2022 World Cup. USMNT defender Scally surprised to get no World Cup minutes | Pro Soccer Wire

In confusing series of statements, the USMNT coach admitted to a 31-year-old domestic violence incident with his wife and U.S. Soccer announced an ongoing investigation into the attempt to leverage that. U.S. Soccer launches investigation surrounding blackmail of Berhalter - Stars and Stripes FC

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has detailed an incident from 1991 with his future wife Rosalind, responding to an alleged extortion attempt. USMNT coach Berhalter reveals 1991 incident with future wife | Pro Soccer Wire

World men’s club soccer

FOX Sports will be the destination for the French Cup on US television beginning this year. FOX Sports acquire Coupe de France rights in USA - World Soccer Talk

Thousands of mourners have paid their respects to Brazil legend Pele, who is lying in state at the stadium of his former club Santos. Pele’s funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos’ stadium - BBC Sport

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he is dismayed at criticism for taking a selfie at the public wake of Pele’s open coffin on Monday. FIFA president Infantino ‘dismayed’ over Pele selfie criticism | ESPN

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is “really proud” of his side but they should have been awarded two penalties in their draw against Newcastle. Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle: Mikel Arteta says his side were denied two ‘scandalous’ penalties - BBC Sport

After Tuesday’s heavy defeat by Brighton, BBC Sport asks whether Frank Lampard can survive as Everton manager. Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat? - BBC Sport

Leeds United have signed Red Bull Salzburg’s Austrian defender Max Wöber on a 4-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee. Leeds United sign Red Bull Salzburg defender Max Wöber - BBC Sport

Chelsea are continuing talks with Benfica about signing Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea in talks with Benfica over Argentina midfielder - BBC Sport

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done despite having “many opportunities” to join other clubs before signing for Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo: New Al Nassr signing says work in Europe is done despite ‘many opportunities’ - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo will see out his contract at Al-Nassr even if Newcastle qualify for next season’s Champions League, sources have told ESPN. No Newcastle clause in Cristiano Ronaldo contract | ESPN

USMNT forward Haji Wright scored his 10th goal of the season for Antalyaspor as they took Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig. Haji Wright scores 10th for Antalyaspor in Fenerbahce clash | Pro Soccer Wire

LaLiga has formally reported racist insults aimed at Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid’s game at Real Valladolid on Friday to a local court. LaLiga takes legal action over racist Vinicius insults | ESPN

Culture

There are many more drinking options this Dry January if you like the taste of alcoholic drinks but don’t like the effects of alcohol. A golden age for nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits | KNKX Public Radio

7:30 AM: Roma vs. Bologna (Serie A) — CBSSN / Paramount+

9:30 AM: Cremonese vs. Juventus (Serie A) — CBSSN / Paramount+

11:30 AM: Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Leeds United vs. West Ham United (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Inter vs. Napoli (Serie A) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) — USA Network

12:00 PM: Intercity vs. Barcelona (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+