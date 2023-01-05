Major Link Soccer: Reyna family shared Berhalter information

MLS/USL

Inspired by the power of music, the design takes cues from the sonic identities of all 29 clubs to unite fans and players alike. 2023 MLS Pro Match Ball unveiled | MLSSoccer.com

This just a rendering that will make you think of great times in the UW Quad. DC United 2023 Cherry Blossom Kit Leaked - Footy Headlines

After years of fans pushing for a kit featuring D.C.’s iconic flowers, they are now getting what they want. D.C. United finally getting a cherry blossom kit, sources say - The Athletic

Happy new year! The offseason hasn’t quite hit full swing yet, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer and trade windows dead ahead, it’s about to heat up. Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

A hailstorm of roster moves is ongoing with the Five Stripes. Atlanta United Mutually Ends Emerson Hyndman’s Contract, Among Other Roster Changes - Dirty South Soccer

The Five Stripes’ energetic attacker could be on his way to Brazil. Report: Marcelino Moreno nearing loan move to Brasileirão side Coritiba - Dirty South Soccer

Coveted free agent returns home to Southern California. LAFC sign defender Aaron Long - Angels on Parade

Nashville SC have traded defender Dave Romney to the New England Revolution, according to multiple reports. REPORT: Nashville SC trade Dave Romney to New England Revolution - Broadway Sports Media

The Club has hired Terry Boss as a new First Team Assistant Coach. Austin FC Announces Updates to Technical Staff Ahead of 2023 Season | Austin FC

The earliest MLS training camp of all-time is almost here. Is TFC ready? The Reds’ work - by Duane Rollins - The 24th Minute

USL Championship Announces 2023 Home Openers

To start, I want to say that there isn’t a bad coach in the USL Championship by my reckoning. Many of the names in my bottom tier have international or MLS experience! This tiering is based on what I’ve seen from in the context of the USL and the broader lower division landscape. Ranking every USL Championship manager (or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Never Get a USL Job)

Everything you need to know about the NWSL Draft 2023, including the pick order, best prospects and where to watch it live. NWSL Draft 2023: Prospects, order for clubs and where to watch | Goal.com UK

From getting your act together, to bringing in Megan Thee Stallion as a superfan. NWSL 2023: A New Year's resolution for each team - The Gaming Society

Izzy D’Aquila and Messiah bright could be big-time players in the pros. NWSL Draft 2023: The 2 best goal-scorers on the board - The Gaming Society

Lynn Family Stadium opened as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and since then has hosted games for the professional Louisville City and Racing Louisville teams. But no other work has occurred nearby. Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where’s the rest? | WDRB Investigates | wdrb.com

USA

The U.S. women’s national team is set for a trip to New Zealand, for a pair of friendlies with this year’s World Cup co-hosts. As the pre-tournament preparations ramp up, discussion will inevitably turn to who makes Vlatko Andonovski’s roster — the ins, the outs, the maybes. Catarina Macario the playmaker, not strictly the striker, will benefit the USWNT – Equalizer Soccer

Wow. Reyna family gave U.S. Soccer info on Berhalter domestic violence incident - Stars and Stripes FC

Claudio Reyna contacted USSF during the World Cup threatening to reveal sensitive details about Gregg Berhalter’s past, sources told ESPN. Reyna, who is currently sporting director for MLS club Austin FC, did not reply to a text message Tuesday seeking comment or a follow-up call Wednesday morning. Claudio Reyna told U.S. Soccer about past Gregg Berhalter domestic violence incident - sources

The information given to the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding a 1991 incident involving U.S. men’s national team World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind, originated from her college roommate Danielle Reyna, the mother of U.S. winger Gio Reyna. Gio Reyna’s mother reported incident involving Gregg Berhalter and wife to US Soccer - The Athletic

The roster includes Sounders Academy GK Mohammed Shour. U-16 MYNT Heads To Tampa For First Training Camp Of 2023

The US men’s national team will be overseen on an interim basis by Anthony Hudson during their January 2023 training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday afternoon. Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp | MLSSoccer.com

A conversation with Ryan O’Hanlon, author of “Net Gains: Inside the Beautiful Game’s Analytics Revolution”. How Does Soccer Work? | The New Republic

World

Lionesses’ captain and Arsenal skipper Leah Williamson opens up to Women’s Health about periods, performance anxiety and pushing for change in football. Leah Williamson Women’s Health Cover | Everything we learned

World Cup heroes Morocco must wait till September for competitive match

After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup starting on Friday for the first time since 1979. For the country’s soccer officials and government, success off the field will be a bigger prize than success on it. The national teams, all from West Asia and split into two groups of four, will converge on the southern port city of Basra. Iraq to host soccer’s Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979

France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy’s Serie A on Wednesday. Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy

Authorities say they will prosecute fans for using homophobic chants. Anti-gay chants mar another English soccer match - Outsports

The former Australia vice-captain, Moya Dodd, ‘dreams of a cultural shift’ for women’s game in both countries. Australia and New Zealand aim for game-changing Women’s World Cup | Women’s World Cup | The Guardian

League One club Morecambe are believed to be on the verge of a takeover by 20-year-old entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal. Entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal, 20, believed to be close to takeover of Morecambe | Morecambe | The Guardian

Tottenham Hotspur have smashed the transfer record between two Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs over the acquisition of Beth England from Chelsea. Beth England transfer to Spurs smashes record between two WSL clubs

Beth England’s record fee in the WSL pushes the women’s game forward, but at the risk of becoming a mirror of the men’s game. WSL analysis: Impact of Beth England’s record Tottenham fee

Frank Lampard will be in charge of Everton’s for their FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester United on Friday. Frank Lampard to remain in charge of Everton for FA Cup amid serious doubts | Frank Lampard | The Guardian

Chelsea’s European scouts Sven Dworaczek and Leonardo Masieri have left for rivals as the club move to greater use of data in search for talent. Chelsea scouts join exodus of backroom staff under new owners | Chelsea | The Guardian

Brazil international Dani Alves was accused of sexual assault at a nightclub in Barcelona last week, a Catalan police source confirmed to EFE. Dani Alves accused of sexual assault in Barcelona - report

Barcelona survives a scare in the Copa del Rey as Ansu Fati scores in extra-time to secure victory against Spanish third-tier side Intercity. Intercity 3-4 Barcelona (aet): Spanish giants overcome scare to beat third-tier side - BBC Sport

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold dies at the age of 86 following a short illness. David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness - BBC Sport

If 2022 produced a series of disappointments for Juventus, who finished the season without a trophy for the first time in a decade, 2023 has the potential to be even worse. Juventus: 2023 begins with dark sky over Turin as financial & legal clouds gather - BBC Sport

ESPN+ will debut a new whiparound show on Saturday, January 7th for the third round of the FA Cup, with 10 matches happening simultaneously. ESPN+ to debut FA Cup whiparound show - World Soccer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo should use his platform to speak about human rights issues in Saudi Arabia, says Amnesty International. Cristiano Ronaldo should address Saudi issues, says Amnesty International - BBC Sport

Culture

Introducing Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit – PlayStation.Blog

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Ibiza Islas Pitiusas vs Real Betis - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

7:00 AM - Gimnàstic Tarragona vs Osasuna - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Eldense vs Athletic Club - Copa del Rey - ESPN+