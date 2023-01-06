Major Link Soccer: Offseason over. It’s preseason now

The Seattle Sounders started practicing already, but the traditional first practice event when fans welcome the players back to the stadium is Saturday at 10 am PT.

Saturday, January 7. 10AM. Starfire Sports in Tukwila. First Practice.



See you soon, ECS! — EmeraldCitySupporter (@WeAreECS) January 5, 2023

Have a transit plan. There’s a major youth tournament, so you won’t be able to park on site. It will be full by 8a. Listen to ECS about where you should and shouldn’t be. They spend a lot of time coordinating this event. Respect that. The players are there to safely practice.

MLS

Report: Inter Miami in “serious talks” with Atlanta United for Josef Martinez - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United has been busy in the transfer window in 2023, and Josef Martinez’s inevitable move could happen soon.

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Jose “Memo” Rodriguez - LAG Confidential

The free-agent midfielder signs a one-year deal with the G’s

LA Galaxy sign defender Chris Mavinga - LAG Confidential

Experienced center back reunites with Greg Vanney.

other men’s club soccer

The waiting is the hardest part - by Duane Rollins

Saskatoon stadium proposal creeps forward

Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees? - Royal Blue Mersey

The pressure is on as Everton head to Old Trafford

Chelsea vs Manchester City result: Super sub Mahrez pounces to kickstart title charge

Chelsea are a difficult club to manage for even the arch-pragmatists who have sat in the dugout over the past two decades, but for Graham Potter, one of the great idealists of the era, this club’s season is spiralling out of control quicker than he might have expected.

A goodbye letter from Jordan Nobbs | News | Arsenal.com

Club legend Jordan Nobbs pens a goodbye letter after 12 incredible years at Arsenal.

How Liverpool’s Midfield Became Such A Mess, Explained - The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool’s best laid plans for the future of Jürgen Klopp’s midfield were derailed by injuries.

Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back - Sports Illustrated Sunderland Nation

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed how Ellis Simms felt about Everton recall.

Inside Angel City’s efforts to be the first women’s team to have a billion-dollar valuation - The Athletic

By taking a more targeted and aggressive approach, Angel City is targeting a record-breaking valuation within the next five years

Angel City FC acquire No. 1 pick in 2023 NWSL Draft - Angels on Parade

ACFC get their pick in next week’s draft.

Angel City acquires No. 1 pick from Gotham, conditional upon Alyssa Thompson turning pro: sources – Equalizer Soccer

Four-team trade sends Yaz Ryan, Orlando’s No. 2 overall pick to Gotham; Angel City plans to draft local 18-year-old star, per sources

Angel City lands top draft pick amid series of NWSL trades

Angel City gets top NWSL draft pick, Yazmeen Ryan joins Gotham FC after a series of trades involving the Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride.

Gotham FC Acquires Standout Midfielder and NWSL Champion Yazmeen Ryan, Along with Second Overall Draft Pick, in Pair of Major Trades

other women’s club soccer

Football Ferns forced to field makeshift defensive unit against United States | Stuff.co.nz

NZ Football's decision to host the United States outside an international window has left coach Jitka Klimkova without her top five centre backs.

Former Ferns captain Erceg quits internationals, says coach Klimkova | Reuters

Former New Zealand captain Abby Erceg has retired from international soccer and will not represent her country when the Football Ferns co-host the Women's World Cup in July, coach Jitka Klimkova said on Friday.

United States national teams

The Reynas are the worst kind of soccer parents | Pro Soccer Wire

The scandal between the Reynas and the Berhalters is a new ugly chapter in USMNT history, and it was unnecessarily caused by scorned parents.

Gregg Berhalter, 'saddened' by Reyna saga, says he'd 'like to continue' as USMNT head coach

"Of course I'd like to continue in my role," Berhalter said in his first media interview since the World Cup, and since the Reyna saga exploded.

USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson goes pro, enters NWSL draft | Pro Soccer Wire

USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson will reportedly go pro and enter the NWSL draft, where Angel City will likely move up to select her.

USWNT January roster announced - Stars and Stripes FC

They will head to New Zealand for 2 friendlies.

USWNT roster: Liga MX star Mia Fishel is still waiting for her shot

The 21-year-old American had a breakout season in the top Mexican league, but coach Vlatko Andonovski again left her off the USWNT roster.

other international soccer

Pelé finally comes home, after a lifetime of belonging to the world | ESPN

For more than a half-century, Pelé belonged to the world. This week, mourners gathered in Santos, Brazil, to bid him farewell.

Puget Sound soccer

U-17 MYNT Continues World Cup Qualifying Prep With First Camp Of 2023 In South Florida

Sounders Academy players Stuart Hawkins and Chris Aquino are on the roster.

Open Flavor Friday

for off topic conversation

Winning LEGO Ideas D&D project is miniature adventure | Full Moon Storytelling

I want it now. But I must wait.

Dungeon 23 | Full Moon Storytelling

You can follow my Dungeon23 project here. There's a sky-cable gondola ride and a temple to the twins of death so far.

What to Watch

The FA Cup is on ESPN+. There are dozens of matches to watch on this weekend edition of Cup magic.

Friday

9:30 am PT — Elche men vs Celta de Vigo on ESPN+

11:00 am PT — Benfica men vs Portimonense on GolTV (yes, it exists)

12:00 pm PT — Manchester United men vs Everton on ESPN+ in the FA Cup

12:00 pm PT — Châteauroux men vs PSG on Fox Soccer Plus in the Coupe de France

5:00 pm PT — Necaxa men vs Atlético San Luis on TUDN

Saturday

10:00 am PT — Cruz Azul women vs América on ViX+

12:00 pm PT — Liverpool men vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on ESPN+ in the FA Cup

4:00 pm PT — Kansas City Comets vs Tacoma Stars on Twitch

7:10 pm PT — Monterrey men vs Guadalajara on FS2 and Fox Deportes

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Manchester City men vs Chelsea on ESPN+ in the FA Cup

12:00 pm PT — Atlético Madrid men vs Barcelona on ESPN+

5:00 pm PT — Santos Laguna men vs Tigres UANL on FS1 and Fox Deportes

As always, Major Link Soccer is your open thread.