Major Link Soccer: Chelsea set British transfer record for Enzo Fernandez

Puget Sound

The Seattle Sounders will become the first team from the United States and MLS to participate in the tournament. Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup | USA Today

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The ever-shrinking league only has one team entering hiatus in 2023 as Cal United Strikers joins the New York Cosmos, Chicago House and others. NISA Announces 2023 Clubs and Format | National Independent Soccer Association

Inter Miami CF have a new defensive anchor, announcing Tuesday they’ve acquired Ukrainian international center back Sergii Kryvtsov from Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter Miami sign Ukraine international center back Sergii Kryvtsov | MLSSoccer.com

Orlando City SC’s transformative offseason maintained its rapid pace Tuesday, as the reigning US Open Cup champions announced they’ve signed midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from Icelandic top-flight side Breidablik. Orlando City sign Iceland international midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson | MLSSoccer.com

NYCFC once helped itself to some of the Premier League side’s best young players. Those days are over, although that’s not necessarily a negative. Once Manchester City’s sibling, NYC FC is now more like a distant cousin | The Guardian

Veteran forward Tosaint Ricketts announced his retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday, calling it a career after 14 years and stops at 10 clubs in seven different countries. Tosaint Ricketts retires, joins Vancouver Whitecaps staff | MLSSoccer.com

Barca have their eyes on the right back. Good. FC Barcelona target LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo | 90min

NWSL / women’s club soccer

American midfielder Korbin Albert, regarded as one of the best midfielders in college soccer, has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame. Former Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert joins PSG women | AP News

The NWSL has struck a multiyear sponsorship deal with computer software company Adobe ahead of the 2023 season, which will start in March. NWSL Inks Multiyear Adobe Sponsorship Deal Ahead of 2023 Season – Sportico.com

Kelley O’Hara is no stranger to New York and New Jersey. In 2013, the inaugural season of the NWSL, she joined the team then known as Sky Blue FC. Now, six years after she left the team, O’Hara is back at NJ/NY Gotham FC – and she couldn’t be happier. Kelley O’Hara comes full circle in return to NJ/NY – Equalizer Soccer

Lynn Williams describes the moment she learned about her trade from Kansas City at USWNT camp and her vision for Gotham FC in 2023. Lynn Williams shakes off trade ‘shock’ to focus on Gotham | JWS

After missing almost a full year due to a bad hamstring injury, Lynn Williams quickly made up for lost time with the USWNT. Lynn Williams’ whirlwind return to the pitch: A goal, an apology and a trade - The Athletic

February 18, 2022 was a day of firsts for Ifeoma Onumonu. It was her first appearance of the calendar year and included her first international goal and first international brace in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Ivory Coast in the first leg of qualifiers for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ifeoma Onumonu living international dream with Nigeria as she prepares for World Cup - The Athletic

The official roster ahead of the new campaign is here, as players report for preseason. Angel City FC announce 2023 preseason roster - Angels on Parade

It was a January window like no other in the Women’s Super League as spending reached a new level, records were broken and players were headline news. A January like no other - the WSL transfer window that changed women’s football - BBC Sport

Reading have agreed to a deal with Liverpool to re-sign striker Natasha Dowie on loan for the rest of the season — 11 years after the start of her first spell. Natasha Dowie: Liverpool agree loan deal with Reading for striker - BBC Sport

Manchester United say Alessia Russo is “not for sale” at any price after Arsenal made a second world-record bid for the striker. Alessia Russo: Man Utd reject second world-record bid from Arsenal - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Here’s your chance to vote for the best goal of last year. The FIFA Puskás Award 2023

Britain’s national police chiefs have apologised for the authority’s role in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster where 97 Liverpool fans died. Police chiefs apologise for Hillsborough failures after 34 years | ESPN

Guess he is one of us now. Actor Ryan Reynolds bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham and says he loves the sport so much he actually hates it | Fortune

Chelsea have made a British record €120m deal with Benfica for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea agree British record £106m fee for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez - BBC Sport

Arsenal have agreed to a £12m deal with Chelsea to sign Italy midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho bid accepted by Chelsea - BBC Sport

Bayern Munich have signed Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan with an option to make the transfer permanent. Bayern sign Joao Cancelo on loan with €70m permanent option | ESPN

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen is set to be out until at least late April after sustaining an ankle injury. Christian Eriksen injury: Manchester United midfielder ‘out until late April or early May’ - BBC Sport

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk says he is “deeply sorry for any offence caused” after using a racial slur while reciting a rap song in a TikTok video. Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea midfielder sorry for using racial slur in TikTok video - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM: FIorentina vs. Torino (Coppa Italia) — Paramount+

9:45 AM: AS Eupen vs. Genk (Belgian First Division) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Al Ahly vs. Auckland City (Club World Cup) — FS2 / Fox Deportes

11:45 AM: Mainz 05 vs. Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Antwerp (Belgian Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: AS Roma vs. Cremonese (Coppa Italia) — Paramount+

6:05 PM: Atlas vs. Toluca (Liga MX) — TUDN