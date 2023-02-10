Major Link Soccer: Alex Morgan is up for FIFA The Best and she’s taking on all comers

MLS

I'm told, former #Sounders forward Will Bruin has signed with Austin FC and the official announcement is expected in the following days.



The veteran will be a great addition to this western conference contender, as he always contributes in goals and leadership #Verde #MLS pic.twitter.com/mCum50bdBK — Niko Moreno (@ELROLONW) February 10, 2023

other men’s club soccer

Crowdfunding Soccer’s Transfer Market - Front Office Sports

This guy wants to combine third-party ownership with a kind of player stock market, which is kinda gross

Miami FC Announces Major Local Broadcast Partnership with CBS Miami; Club Also Reveals New Local Broadcast Team - Miami FC

Another USL team gets a local broadcast TV deal

NWSL schedule 2023: 6 matchups we can't wait to watch - The Gaming Society

The NWSL schedule is here, and it's much improved from last year. Here's what's good, and what's we're hyped for.

Addie McCain is ready to step outside of her comfort zone in Chicago – Equalizer Soccer

Addie McCain has an analytical approach to soccer, and she is ready to bring it to the Red Stars.

other women’s club soccer

Five things to look forward to in Week 6 of Liga MX Femenil - FMF State Of Mind

Get ready, a new week of Liga MX Femenil begins today! Toluca welcoming Atlas will be the game to watch today.

Kerr scores four, Chelsea routs West Ham in Continental Cup

Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea thumped West Ham 7-0 in the Continental Cup semifinals.

United States National Teams

Alex Morgan decries reported Saudi World Cup sponsorship

Alex Morgan said Saudi Arabia's reported sponsorship of the 2023 World Cup was "bizarre" and called on FIFA to reject it.

Alex Morgan backs trans kids ahead of USWNT matches

Alex Morgan said the USWNT is considering action in favor of trans rights ahead of SheBelieves Cup matches in Texas, Florida, and Tennessee.

Alex Morgan: USA forward calls potential Saudi sponsorship deal for 2023 Women’s World Cup ‘bizarre’ - BBC Sport

United States forward Alex Morgan says a potential Visit Saudi sponsorship deal for the 2023 Women’s World Cup is “bizarre”.

USWNT: Who will make the World Cup roster? Press? Sanchez?

USWNT players have only two more international breaks to cement their spots on the 2023 World Cup roster. Who's a lock and who's not?

SheBelieves Cup 2023: Schedule, channel and why USWNT should be worried. - The Gaming Society

Last year, the U.S. had light competition. This year will be anything but.

other international soccer

We have our finalists for #TheBest FIFA Men's Player Award!



@Benzema

Lionel Messi

@KMbappe — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 10, 2023

Puget Sound soccer

At OL Reign, Scott Parkinson finds his confidence again – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Parkinson is serving as an assistant coach on Laura Harvey’s staff.

Tacoma Defiance Trades Two International Roster Slots to New York Red Bulls II | Tacoma Defiance

Free cash for the second team.

open flavor Friday

'Figure it out over a drink?'



'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' #SuperBowl Spot lands early pic.twitter.com/A0wiHiQTiA — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 10, 2023

Using ‘third places’ to add cultural depth to your D&D campaign or character | Full Moon Storytelling

Tired: You meet in a tavern. Wired: You meet at a coffeeshop. Inspired: You meet at the library. How to vary the third places in your Dungeons and Dragons world.

Mariners' expansion includes events space, new training facility - Puget Sound Business Journal

An events space called Victory Hall is scheduled to be open in time for the team's March 30 Opening Day.

What We’re Watching

Friday

11:30 am PT — Schalke 04 men vs Wolfsburg on ESPN+

1:45 pm PT — Guadalajara women vs Puebla on Telemundo Deportes en Vivo

Saturday

6:30 am PT — Werder Bremen men vs Borussia Dortmund on ESPN+

7:00 am PT — Arsenal men vs Brentford on Peacock

7:30 am PT — Al Ahly men vs Flamengo in the Club World Cup third place match on FS2 and FOX Deportes

8:00 am PT — Monaco men vs PSG on Fanatiz and beIN Sports

10:00 am PT — Pumas UNAM women vs Tijuana on ViX

11:00 am PT — Real Madrid men vs Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final on FS2 and FOX Deportes

12:00 pm PT — Valencia men vs Athletic Club on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

5:00 pm PT — USA U17 boys vs Barbados U17 in the Concacaf U-17 championship on FS2

Sunday

6:00 am PT — Leeds United states men vs Manchester United on USA Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

8:30 am PT — Manchester City men vs Aston Villa on USA Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

The afternoon soccer schedule is rather light if you want to watch non-Super Bowl football.