Sounders will enter the U.S. Open Cup in the third round

Starting in late March, the U.S. Open Cup will have 100 teams in total — 72 of them professional — in its 108th running. Four-time winners Seattle Sounders are entering in the Third Round, along with most other MLS sides. That round is scheduled to be played on April 25-26, between Seattle’s matches at home against Minnesota United and on the road at Real Salt Lake.

Crossfire Premier, the state’s only other entrant, starts in the First Round, playing at Project 510 in Oakland on March 22nd.

Seattle won three straight Open Cup titles when they entered MLS in 2009 and picked up their fourth in 2014. They are tied with MLS clubs Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City, as well as three other sides, with four championships. Maccabee Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel hold the record with five trophies apiece.

Last year the Sounders failed to advance in their opening round, with the San Jose Earthquakes winning on penalties, 10-9, after a tied score of 2-2 at Starfire Stadium. Seattle’s last victory in their opening round was in 2017, when they beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 at Starfire.

Due to its regional nature in the early rounds, Seattle’s most common opponent in the Open Cup is the Timbers, with the San Jose Earthquakes next behind them. In 2023 there are three teams from the Pacific Northwest, 10 from Northern California (including Fresno for travel purposes), two in Utah, and three from Colorado.

The 2023 U.S. Open Cup final is scheduled for Wednesday September 27th. HBO/TNT currently hold the TV rights for the tournament, but could decide to resell some or all of those.