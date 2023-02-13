Major Link Soccer: Oy, Canada!

Canada Soccer is taking an opportunity to pull the rug out from under their Olympic Gold Medal-winning Women’s National Team in the same year that they’ll aim to follow up their gold at the World Cup. The team is planning to strike, but have been threatened with a law suit if they do so, and as a result they’ve been forced back to training and will play in the SheBelieves Cup for now. Elsewhere, Will Bruin’s officially got a new team as he joins Austin FC. Real Madrid won the Club World Cup, and Nathan Jones has lost his job in near-record time.

Will Bruin’s officially taken on a new shade of green. Thank You, Will: Our favorite Will Bruin moments as a Seattle Sounder | Seattle Sounders

I don’t have a clear line for where a person has to reach after an act of domestic violence to be considered rehabilitated, but attributing domestic violence to “an act of immaturity” and describing what has come as a result of that as something that “happened to” Jesse González seems like an indication that he hasn’t really learned or grown as much as is necessary. Jesee González, former FC Dallas goalkeeper, seeks to return to soccer after a year suspended for domestic violence

Trialist Danny Robles doubled United’s lead one minute into the second half. Robles retrieved a loose ball inside Detroit’s 18-yard-box, turned and placed a shot in the goal. New Mexico United picks up 3-1 victory against Detroit City FC in 2023 Preseason - New Mexico United

MLS has been working with 2Cents FC on Twitter to put together this great series for Black History Month. Check it out, and give 2Cents a follow if it’s up your alley.

Apple TV+, the new home of MLS and MLS NEXT Pro is pretty deep on the list, but the two have an opportunity to grow together over the life of the deal.

This week, Gorden made the comeback she had been waiting months for; she participated in training this week as her team prepared for the start of the season. Sarah Gorden participates in her first training sessions since ACL injury | The Sporting Tribune

Flo, Becky, and Jessy chat through some of their favorite queer icons and reflect on some of the heartwarming and funny gay moments in women’s football through the years. LGBTQ+ History Month Special: Gay Icons and Iconic Moments in Football - The Ringer

A hard-earned win puts Manchester United at the top of the table at least until after the international break. Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United : Reds grab huge yet nervous win - The Busby Babe

Chelsea drew one of the toughest possible opponents for the Champions League quarterfinal. Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea FCW to face Lyon in quarterfinals - We Ain't Got No History

Less than a week before they are scheduled to play in a tournament in the U.S. and five months before the Women’s World Cup, players on Canada’s women’s national soccer team said Canada Soccer is not properly supporting the women’s program, and that new leadership may be needed. Women’s national team says new leadership may be needed at Canada Soccer | TSN

There’s no way forward with the current leadership in place. It's time: The CSA's leadership must step down

The Canadian women’s soccer team boycotted training Saturday ahead of emergency talks with Canada Soccer in Florida. Captain Christine Sinclair says she and her teammates won’t take the field until the governing body responds to their grievances. Canadian soccer women boycott training before emergency talks with governing body | CBC Sports

Canada Soccer is using every page in the scumbag handbook, but the CANWNT may still get their strike. Canada women’s team set to go on strike - All For XI

The clock is ticking for USWNT players on the bubble to make an impact before head coach Vlatko Andonovski names his 2023 World Cup roster. USWNT roster bubble is shrinking ahead of 2023 World Cup – JWS

The USWNT are gearing up for the SheBelieves Cup, so we should too. 2023 SheBelieves Cup guide: USWNT’s World Cup tune-up, match times, how to watch - The Athletic

Was it the right choice to leave Sam Coffey off the roster ahead of a vital tournament to prepare for what is to come this summer? Was it a mistake to leave Sam Coffey off the SheBelieves Cup roster?

Stuart Hawkins helped to anchor a backline that didn’t have a whole lot to do against Barbados. San Jose's Cruz Medina shines for USA at Concacaf U-17 Championship | MLSSoccer.com

Charles Boehm previews the Americans in the Champions League round of 16 that begins next week and the Europa League knockout phase. Americans and the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Europa League knockouts | US Soccer Players

Champions of Earth! Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 5 - 3 Al Hilal - Managing Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not coming to MLS. Aubameyang to snub LAFC, set to ‘stay and fight’ for Chelsea place - We Ain't Got No History

Nathan Jones probably should have just stuck with a Welsh woman. Nathan Jones at Southampton: Inside the Welshman’s hiring and firing - The Athletic

“If you want to criticize, criticize me.” Jurgen Klopp: “I Am Responsible for All of This” - The Liverpool Offside

The second go-round against Manchester United for Leeds wasn’t so good as the new manager bounce loses its lift. Match Recap: Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United - Through It All Together

