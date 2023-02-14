Major Link Soccer: Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

MLS

It is time for the next installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One big question for each team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – while others will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, One big question for each Eastern Conference team before the 2023 season | MLSSoccer.com

Every team has a player who just seems to be a magnet for the ball. It might be a defender who’s comfortable playing out from the back under pressure. It might be a central midfielder who sets the tempo in possession. Every MLS Western Conference team’s Mr. Reliable and what that indicates | MLSSoccer.com

Journeyman MLS defender Jalil Anibaba, a veteran of 12 seasons with seven different clubs in the league, announced his retirement from professional soccer on Monday. The 34-year-old will immediately transition to an off-the-field role, joining former team Nashville SC as the organization’s first-ever club ambassador. MLS veteran Jalil Anibaba retires, appointed Nashville SC club ambassador | MLSSoccer.com

No NWSL team used fewer starters or made fewer subs in 2022, and only one team lost more points after the 80th minute. In 2023, more precise squad management will be make or break. Why Angel City faded in 2022, and how this NWSL season could be different – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Paramount, Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly getting in on the Big Game. All the Movie Trailers From the 2023 Super Bowl

Peacock Will No Longer Be Free to Comcast Xfinity Customers Starting This Summer | Cord Cutters News

Tim Ream has claimed that USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie nearly moved to Fulham instead of Leeds. Tim Ream: Fulham nearly signed USMNT’s Weston McKennie

World

Jankto plays for the Czech national team and was formerly in La Liga. Pro soccer player Jakub Jankto comes out as gay - Outsports

UEFA-appointed investigators said the football body bears the “primary responsibility” for security failures at the 2022 Champions League final. Report: UEFA put Liverpool, Madrid fans at risk in UCL final

Hundreds of grassroots referees tell the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with the current measures to tackle abuse. Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level - BBC Sport

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss - BBC Sport

A clean sweep of English teams and Scott Parker managing Club Bruges. Here’s all you need to know as the Champions League returns. Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 knockout stage - BBC Sport

Despite the complications, there is a growing feeling a Qatari bid will be launched for Manchester United as deadline approaches, writes Simon Stone. Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches - BBC Sport

Neil Warnock has come out of retirement and made a shock return to management at the struggling Championship club Huddersfield. Neil Warnock returns to management aged 74 with Huddersfield | Huddersfield | The Guardian

Southampton have held talks with Jesse Marsch as they step up their search for a manager after the dismissal of Nathan Jones. Southampton hold talks with Jesse Marsch to fill vacancy left by Jones | Southampton | The Guardian

Valencia are winless since the World Cup, with defeat at home to Athletic Club leaving them rudderless and facing the drop. Valencia hurtle towards relegation as another protest engulfs Mestalla | Valencia | The Guardian

Kaoru Mitoma strapped a camera to his head to study dribbling for his graduation thesis.It was there he honed his devastating dribbling style, analysing training footage from GoPro cameras attached to his and his team-mates’ heads to see which techniques were most effective. GoPro Mitoma studied way to Premier League stardom

A surprise hire by Club Brugge in December, former England midfielder Scott Parker is preparing to coach in the Champions League for the first time as the Belgian side take on Benfica in the last 16.Despite qualifying from the Champions League group stage for the first time, the Belgian champions have struggled domestically this season and sit a distant fourth — 20 points behind leaders Genk. Parker seeks Club Brugge lift-off in Champions League

The Malawi striker is the top goal scorer in the Italian league and shows no signs of slowing down. Tabitha Chawinga is making her mark on Serie A Femminile with Inter - All For XI

It appears Canada Soccer may soon join Hockey Canada in coming under the scrutiny of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage. Liberal MP wants to expedite having Canada Soccer before parliamentary committee - Victoria Times Colonist

Neymar has confirmed that he was involved in an argument with PSG sporting director Luis Campos on Saturday after defeat at Monaco. Neymar confirms PSG sporting director clash, upset by leak

What’s on TV?

12:00 PM - Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - PSG vs Bayern München - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN

12:00 PM - Burnley vs Watford - EFL Championship - ESPN+

2:00 PM - Guadeloupe U17 vs Jamaica U17 - CONCACAF U17 Championship - FS2

5:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs Juárez - Liga MX - TUDN

5:00 PM - Cuba U17 vs Costa Rica U17 - CONCACAF U17 Championship - FS2