Major Link Soccer: Jesse Marsch tapped to lead Southampton

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Can the Sounders get the balance correct on the left side? One big question for each Western Conference team before the 2023 season | MLSSoccer.com

Winning multiple major trophies in one season, like LAFC did with last year’s capture of both the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup, is a relative rarity in modern MLS. “Superclub”? LAFC don’t hide from idea before MLS Cup, Shield title defense | MLSSoccer.com

Austin FC signed talisman Sebastián Driussi to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday. Sebastián Driussi signs long-term extension with Austin FC | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Mia Fishel has become the most prolific goalscorer in the women’s game in just a year in Liga MX. Black History Month: It’s Mia’s time - Stars and Stripes FC

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is open to the idea of the women’s game in England being a closed league. Chelsea’s Emma Hayes on closed Women’s Super League: ‘We should be open to everything’ - The Athletic

The government-commissioned review of women’s football ked by Karen Carney will focus on building the game up from its ‘foundations’. Karen Carney says review of women’s football will ‘leave no stone unturned’ | The Guardian

International soccer

The Canada women’s national team may have backed off its threat to strike against Canada Soccer, but the fight is far from over. Canada Soccer isn’t going to like how this goes next | Pro Soccer Wire

Sophie Schmidt plans to retire from the Canada women’s national team after the 2023 World Cup over players’ disputes with the federation. Sophie Schmidt nearly quit as Canada Soccer tensions boil over | JWS

The SheBelieves Cup begins on Feb. 16 as the USWNT have plenty of questions to answer. USWNT in SheBelieves Cup: What we need to learn with 2023 World Cup right around the corner - CBSSports.com

The USWNT haven’t looked ready for the World Cup. What do they need to learn at the SheBelieves Cup to prepare? ESPN experts weigh in. 5 World Cup questions for USWNT to answer at SheBelieves Cup | ESPN

Since Vlatko Andonovski took over as head coach of the USWNT, results have been less than anticipated. What’s really wrong with the USWNT? | The WoSo Collective

We should give Vlatko some benefit of the doubt, but ultimately I don’t think this is going to work. Taylor Kornieck is a 6 for the USWNT now. Good or bad idea? | Hi it’s Kim

Taylor Kornieck isn’t naturally a defensive midfielder. But she’s being shoehorned into the role as an experiment to find the heirs to Sam Mewis and Julie Ertz. Taylor Kornieck as USWNT defensive midfielder is big risk by Vlatko Andonovski before World Cup 2023 | Philadelphia Inquirer

FIFA confirmed that the three 2026 World Cup hosts — the United States, Canada and Mexico — will all receive their expected automatic entries. FIFA targets 2027 and 2030 World Cup host votes in 2024 | ESPN

The FIFA Council has approved the Annual Report 2022, which highlights FIFA’s record breaking revenue of USD 7.6 billion during the 2019-2022 cycle and the USD 11 billion that is expected to be earned during the 2023-2026 period. FIFA Council highlights record breaking revenue in football | FIFA

World men’s club soccer

Saudi Arabia will host the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time, from 12-22 December 2023. Fifa Club World Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia to host tournament for the first time - BBC Sport

Liverpool call on Uefa to “fully and transparently” implement the recommendations made in an independent report on the events before last season’s Champions League final. Champions League final: Liverpool want Uefa to ‘fully & transparently’ implement report recommendations - BBC Sport

How chaotic events unfolded at Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris last year. Champions League final: What we learned from report on Liverpool v Real Madrid in Paris - BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologized to Steven Gerrard for comments he made about the ex-Liverpool midfielder’s slip against Chelsea in 2014. Manchester City boss Guardiola apologises to ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard over slip comments - BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta says he will “only be satisfied” if Arsenal are given two points back for the VAR error which could have cost them victory against Brentford. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta not satisfied with PGMOL apology - BBC Sport

It’s been an eventful season of big spending and “transition” at Stamford Bridge, but what is going on behind the scenes at Chelsea? Why Champions League isn’t make or break for Graham Potter - BBC Sport

Jesse Marsch is primed to succeed Nathan Jones after agreeing to take charge of Southampton, just over a week after he was sacked by Leeds. Jesse Marsch agrees to succeed Jones as Southampton manager | The Guardian

Qatar believes the Glazers’ asking price of £6bn for Manchester United is excessive but a bid is expected before Friday’s soft deadline. Emir of Qatar poised to offer more than £4bn to buy Manchester United | The Guardian

Some members of Manchester United’s women’s team have serious concerns about the possibility of Mason Greenwood returning to first-team training. Mason Greenwood: Manchester United women’s players do not want striker’s return | The Times

Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League matches after his offside error last weekend. Lee Mason not selected as Premier League VAR after Arsenal offside error | The Guardian

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died after he collapsed on the pitch on Saturday, moments after saving a penalty for his team. He was 25. Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel dies aged 25 after collapsing on pitch | The Guardian

11:30 AM: Arsenal vs. Manchester City (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Club Brugge vs. Benfica (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea (UEFA men’s Champions League) — CBS / TUDN / UniMas / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Elche (La Liga) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

12:00 PM: Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough (English Championship) — ESPN+

2:00 PM: Mexico U17 MNT vs. Panama U17 MNT (Concacaf U17 Championship) — FS2

5:00 PM: US U17 MNT vs. Canada U17 MNT (Concacaf U17 Championship) — FS2

5:05 PM: Monterrey vs. Querétaro (Liga MX) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

5:05 PM: Guadalajara vs. Tijuana (Liga MX) — UNIVERSO / Peacock

7:05 PM: Necaxa vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX) — TUDN