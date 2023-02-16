Major Link Soccer: Kit reveals all across MLS

MLS

Powered by the people’s pride in community, the uniform aims to redefine royalty and inspire a new era for the Queen City after joining MLS as an expansion side in 2022. Charlotte FC unveil 2023 The Crown Jewel Kit | MLSSoccer.com

It was co-designed by local artist Pat Milbery and is the first-ever artist collaboration on an MLS jersey. Its design is inspired by Colorado’s sunrises and sunsets. Colorado Rapids unveil 2023 New Day Kit | MLSSoccer.com

The 17s’ Kit is dedicated to the club’s supporters, which are known as “17s.” The number 17 symbolizes Atlanta United’s inaugural 2017 season and was reserved for supporters ahead of the club’s. Atlanta United unveil 2023 The 17s’ Kit | MLSSoccer.com

The club’s new primary look, which features multiple Verde & Black patterns, establishes a uniquely Austin perspective on the coming together of voices from across Austin. Austin FC unveil 2023 Las Voces Kit | MLSSoccer.com

El Sol celebrates the energy, light and guidance sourced by the Sun with a Texas twist. Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2023 El Sol Kit | MLSSoccer.com

FCC’s new kit pays tribute to the Ohio River. Showcasing famous landmarks throughout Cincinnati, the River Kit embodies FC Cincinnati’s connection to the community, and that the club is All For Cincy. FC Cincinnati unveil 2023 River Kit | MLSSoccer.com

Soccer and fashion collide as RBNY collaborated with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick for a kit that’s fueled by the desire to innovate. New York Red Bulls unveil 2023 Daniel Patrick Kit | MLSSoccer.com

The black-on-grey kit features a checkerboard design with offset and grain representing speed, velocity and movement – attributes that embody both the club and the city of Columbus. Columbus Crew unveil 2023 VeloCITY Kit | MLSSoccer.com

The kit features a strikethrough in the Revs logo as a visual reflection of the spirit of defiance present in the region since the country’s formation. New England Revolution unveil 2023 Defiance Kit | MLSSoccer.com

The new look features a white jersey and red shorts, with red socks and red trim along the shoulder and sleeves. Revolution unveil ‘Defiance’ jersey for 2023, 2024 MLS seasons - The Boston Globe

The kit features the navy and orange colors of the NYC flag, alongside the club’s City Blue, making it NYCFC’s most colorful home shirt yet. New York City FC unveil 2023 The Interboro Kit | MLSSoccer.com

The Portland Timbers have unveiled their new primary jersey before the 2023 MLS season, the Portland Plaid Kit by adidas. Portland Timbers unveil 2023 Portland Plaid Kit | MLSSoccer.com

It features a pattern that was inspired by Philly’s Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs run. A watershed year for the Union, 2019 marked the first-ever postseason win in club history. Philadelphia Union unveil 2023 For Philly Kit | MLSSoccer.com

Soccer and fashion collide as RBNY collaborated with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick for a kit that’s fueled by the desire to innovate. New York Red Bulls unveil 2023 Daniel Patrick Kit | MLSSoccer.com

Giles Barnes returns as an assistant for the 2023 NWSL season while Paul Crichton is the team’s new goalkeeping coach. Orlando Pride Name Coaching Staff Additions for 2023 NWSL Season - The Mane Land

USA/Canada

Nwankwo Kanu embraced whatever role he was given, even from the bench, and excelled. Black History Month: Kanu can, Kanu did - Stars and Stripes FC

The Olympic gold medal-winning head coach is understood to be considering a move into club football as players express anger over reported budget cuts. Bev Priestman considers future as Canada coach amid pay turmoil | The Guardian

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski spoke to reporters ahead of their SheBelieves Cup match against Canada. USWNT coach Andonovski: ‘We still haven’t shown our cards’

Who fits in at No. 6? Will the USWNT rediscover their pressing identity? Key questions for the U.S. at SheBelieves – Equalizer Soccer

‘We’re with them 100%’: USWNT backs Canadian players in labor dispute – Equalizer Soccer

Canada players threatened their federation with a strike over what they say are unequal conditions and resources compared to the men’s team. USA stars Rapinoe, Morgan back Canada amid labor dispute

Becky Sauerbrunn, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan all addressed the team’s support of Canada’s players. USWNT players back Canada women’s team amid dispute with federation: What comes next? - The Athletic

Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn have voiced their concerns over the prospect of Saudi Arabia’s tourist board, Visit Saudi, being announced as a sponsor of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn voice concerns over Visit Saudi’s Women’s World Cup sponsorship - The Athletic

Southampton’s talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch break down over the club’s contract proposal. Southampton: Talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch break down - BBC Sport

World

Pacific island nation will qualify for first World Cup if they win two playoffs and manager Spencer Prior is not wasting a minute. How Papua New Guinea are preparing for historic shot at World Cup glory | Soccer | The Guardian

With three games in seven days, the Cup of Nations is the Matildas’ last chance to rehearse the format of the World Cup group stage. But there’s more to it than that, writes Samantha Lewis. Why the Cup of Nations is the Matildas’ most important ‘dress rehearsal’ for the 2023 Women’s World Cup - ABC News

The journey to the final three teams that will secure their tickets for the biggest footballing event of the year starts this weekend. And then there were three: Analyzing the teams vying for a spot for the World Cup at the inter-confederation playoffs – Equalizer Soccer

The England captain, Leah Williamson, said she is determined to make a statement at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July. Leah Williamson wants England to wear OneLove armband at 2023 World Cup | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Manchester City inflict psychological blow on Arsenal with a defeat that shifts the momentum in the Premier League title race, writes Phil McNulty. Arsenal 1-3 Man City: ‘This may be night momentum shifted in title race’ - BBC Sport

Prospective new owners of Manchester United have until Friday to reveal their interest in buying one of the world’s biggest clubs, with a rumoured bid from Qatar sending shockwaves through European football.” The Gulf investments into European football clubs cannot be seen in pure economic terms. Will Man Utd become football's latest state-backed project?

Tottenham’s owners have no intention of selling the club and are committed to their long-term plans. Tottenham owners have no intention of selling club amid reports of possible takeover bid - BBC Sport

Ligue 1 club Nice have a filed a police complaint after a pornographic video was filmed during a match last month, the club confirmed to ESPN. Ligue 1 club file police complaint over porn video shot at stadium

PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met in Paris to discuss a potential transfer of Neymar, sources told ESPN. PSG, Chelsea owners meet over potential Neymar deal

Serie A club Salernitana sack manager Davide Nicola for the second time in 31 days, replacing him with Paulo Sousa. Davide Nicola: Salernitana sack manager for second time in 31 days - BBC Sport

Uefa’s president Aleksander Ceferin is the subject of calls to ban Belarus from European Championship qualifying this year, in an extension of the row over Russian participation in international sport. Labour peer calls on Uefa to ban Belarus from Euro 2024 qualifying | Soccer | The Guardian

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says focusing on developing as a national team during the Pinatar Cup is “potentially more important” than victories. Pinatar Cup: Development 'potentially more important' than winning - Sophie Ingle - BBC Sport

The head of China’s national soccer federation has been arrested on corruption charges in the latest blow to the country’s effort to grow its standing at home and internationally. A one-sentence statement from the ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog body said Chen Shuyuan had been placed under investigation by national and Hubei provincial sports bodies. China national soccer boss arrested on corruption charges | AP News

What’s on TV?

8:45 AM - Italy vs Belgium - Arnold Clark Cup - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Barcelona vs Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Ajax vs Union Berlin - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Salzburg vs Roma - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Qarabağ vs Gent - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Trabzonspor vs Basel - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Bodø / Glimt vs Lech Poznań - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Sporting Braga vs Fiorentina - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - England vs Korea Republic - Arnold Clark Cup - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Nantes - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Sporting CP vs Midtjylland - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sevilla vs PSV - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Lazio vs CFR Cluj - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sheriff vs Partizan - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Ludogorets vs Anderlecht - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Japan vs Brazil - SheBelieves Cup - HBO Max, Universo, Peacock

2:00 PM - Cuba U17 vs Guadeloupe U17 - CONCACAF U17 Championship - FS2

4:00 PM - USWNT vs Canada - SheBelieves Cup - HBO Max, Universo, Peacock

5:00 PM - Costa Rica U17 vs Jamaica U17 - CONCACAF U17 Championship - FS2

5:00 PM - Dallas Sidekicks vs San Diego Sockers - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

7:00 PM - Mazatlán vs Pachuca - Liga MX - TUDN