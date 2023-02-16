MLS Season Pass now available in bars, free for T-Mobile customers

After a pair of Thursday announcements, MLS Season Pass suddenly become much more accessible and affordable to millions of potential users.

On the accessibility front, the streaming service will now be available to bars around the country through a service called DirecTV for Business. The service does not appear to be available to residential customers of DirecTV, but does tap into a network of 300,000 venues around the country. Previously, bars would have risked lawsuits if they had simply tried to show the games through normal consumer devices.

Around the same time, T-Mobile announced that its 110 million customers would now be eligible to get MLS Season Pass for free through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting on Feb. 21. Metro by T-Mobile customers will also be eligible for the free service. The deal is part of the “On Us” promotion that also makes services like Netflix and AppleTV+ free to many T-Mobile customers.

MLS Season Pass normally costs $79 a year for AppleTV+ subscribers or $99 a year for all others and includes access to every MLS and Leagues Cup match, as well as a ton of other content. All MLS season-ticket account holders also received a free subscription that allows them to share the service with up to five others through the Apple Family Sharing feature.