Major Link Soccer: MLS Season Pass will be available in bars

MLS 2023 kits - Reviewing this year's shirts - World Soccer Talk

Seattle Sounders Grade: A

Pairing a cool design, popular club and a global pop culture icon is a recipe for a winner, and they’ve done just that here.

MLS encourages fans to support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts | MLSSoccer.com

The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th has an estimated death toll of 40,000 people, and millions more have been displaced.

MLS integrates Apple TV into updated website and mobile app | MLSSoccer.com

The new layouts will now feature streamlined MLS Season Pass integrations, full schedule access from the scoreboard section, and more.

Just In: DirecTV for Business will carry MLS Season Pass, bringing the Apple-exclusive streaming service into bars and restaurants. pic.twitter.com/a4Xg8y8wRe — ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) February 16, 2023

Real Salt Lake release new away jersey | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

RSL's new away kit is here, and it's a throwback to the classic Victory Gold

Can Lorenzo Insigne meet expectations? Toronto FC’s star embraces the “challenge” | MLSSoccer.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Lorenzo Insigne is an icon in both Toronto and Naples, a European champion with his national team, one of the brightest stars in Major League Soccer and according to MLS Players Association figures, the league’s highest-paid player by some margin. The diminutive winger turns heads in

other men’s club soccer

We're going global: J.LEAGUE releases global broadcast plans for 2023 Meiji Yasuda J1 League | News | J.LEAGUE

The J.LEAGUE has announced the 2023 MEIJI YASUDA J.LEAGUE overseas broadcasting details and will begin broadcasting the J1 League on YouTube, which ha

2023 J.League Season Preview - The Asian Game

Second Round Pairings and Host Scenarios Set for 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | U.S. Soccer Official Website

If Crossfire Premier (NPSL) win their first round match they'll head to Sacramento for round two.

United States National Teams

Black History Month: Cat, Cat, Cat - Stars and Stripes FC

The Catarina Macario era is here.

Stars of USWNT support Canada in latest labor dispute - Stars and Stripes FC

Rapinoe, Morgan, and Sauerbraunn show support for Canada’s National Team

2023 SheBelieves Cup - USA 2-0 Canada: A good start to kick off the tournament - Stars and Stripes FC

Mal Swanson put on a show

Mallory Swanson feeling it for USWNT at SheBelieves Cup

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said Mallory Swanson is "feeling it" after she scored two goals vs. Canada in the SheBelieves Cup.

Mallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started | FOX Sports

As she has showed at the SheBelieves Cup, Mallory Swanson is in the form of her life and USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonvoski believes she's only going to get better.

‘Special,’ creative Ashley Sanchez gives USWNT another option in No. 10 role – Equalizer Soccer

Depth is always good, and Sanchez’s 20th cap — a 2-0 win over Canada — was her most important yet. She says she is growing in confidence ahead of the World Cup, but she’s still learning to play with more freedom.

other international soccer

‘Mentally exhausted’ Canada struggled against USWNT – Equalizer Soccer

And attepted strike that was threatened with legal action led Canada players to participate in protest. On Thursday, understandably, they made significant errors.

Haiti women closing in on 2023 World Cup qualification

The future is bright for Haiti’s women’s national team, but so is their present. This weekend, they’ll vie for a ticket to the 2023 World Cup.

Matildas' Cup of Nations win over Czechia showed the virtue of patience as they learn to embrace the grind - ABC News

Australia's opening Cup of Nations match epitomised the ugly work of the past two years under Tony Gustavsson, and the benefits of trusting it.

England can use Arnold Clark Cup as springboard for success

England handled South Korea in their opener at the Arnold Clark Cup, which sets the Lionesses well for momentum toward the World Cup.

Arnold Clark Cup 2023: Belgium win first match of the tournament with late goal - football.london

Both Italy and Belgium had chances to win this opening tie of the Arnold Clark Cup tie at the MK Dons stadium

Lauren James shines during England’s comfortable win against South Korea | Women's football | The Guardian

Lauren James deservedly scored her first England goal to put the seal on a dominant 4-0 victory over South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup

Puget Sound soccer

Let fans celebrate how they want - by Jeremiah Oshan

Criticize the kit all you want, but please don't take it out on fans who want to wear it proudly.

What to Watch

Friday

11:00 pm PT — JS Kabylie men vs Wydad Casablanca in CAF Champions League play on Fanatiz and beIn Sports

5:06 pm PT — Juárez men vs León on FS2 and FOX Deportes

7:30 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Chihuahua Savage at accesso ShoWare Center and on Twitch

Saturday

6:30 am PT — Borussia M’gladbach men vs Bayern München on ESPN+

9:30 am PT — Newcastle United men vs Liverpool on NBC and Universo

2:00 pm PT — USA U17 men vs Dominican Republic U17 on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX+

2:00 pm PT — Mexico women vs Costa Rica in a Friendly on TUDN and ViX

7:05 pm PT — Pumas UNAM men vs Guadalajara on Univision and TUDN

Sunday

6:00 am PT — Manchester United men vs Leicester City on USA Network, NBCSports.com

7:15 am PT — England women vs Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup on Paramount+

8:30 am PT — Borussia Dortmund men vs Hertha BSC on ESPN+

10:00 am PT — Al Shabab men vs Nasaf in the AFC Champions League on Paramount+

12:30 pm PT — USWNT vs Japan in the SheBelieves Cup on TNT, Universo, Peacock (Spanish) and HBO Max (English)

5:00 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Chihuahua Savage at accesso ShoWare Center and on Twitch

As always, Major Link Soccer is your weekend open thread for all things soccer, Puget Sound and the things that unite us.