Major Link Soccer: Vlatko announced the USWNT roster for the SheBelieves Cup

Seattle

If MLS wants to play against the best they need to give teams the ability to compete. Sounders face an impossible task in Morocco

A Major League Soccer team’s first-ever FIFA Club World Cup match arrives Saturday in Morocco, as Seattle Sounders FC encounter Round One winner Al Ahly – and a semifinal berth vs. Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid is on the line. Seattle Sounders vs. Al Ahly: How to watch & stream, preview of Club World Cup game | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

Six games a week will be free. Every game will be available, regardless of location, for a price of $99 per season or $15 per month. Apple MLS Streaming Service, Season Pass, Launches – Sportico.com

LAFC have transferred striker Cristian Arango to Liga MX side Pachuca, announcing Wednesday they’ve bid farewell to a key piece of their 2022 MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield double-winning side. LAFC transfer striker Cristian Arango to Liga MX's Pachuca | MLSSoccer.com

Ten games and 682 minutes is all Héctor Herrera played for Houston Dynamo FC last season – not really enough time to assess the true presence the Designated Player and Mexican international midfielder can bring to MLS. Houston Dynamo FC have "huge expectations" for Héctor Herrera in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

After a career of being the ultimate MLS journeyman, Kei Kamara is looking for a permanent home, a place he can eventually retire. The 38-year-old forward is still holding out hope CF Montréal is that place, even after taking to social media to request a trade last month. Kei Kamara: "I'm 100 percent" with CF Montréal but "actively looking" elsewhere | MLSSoccer.com

A fee of $150,000 plus incentives brings the Nigeria international forward to Louisville, while Racing loans Riley Parker to Tigres in return. Sources: Racing Louisville to land Uchenna Kanu from Tigres in record Liga MX-NWSL transfer – Equalizer Soccer

Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett on move to Racing Louisville – Equalizer Soccer

USA

The future is already here, and the world better recognize. Black History Month: Sophia shines bright - Stars and Stripes FC

Sportsology has become a go-to search firm for owners across all five major American men’s sports. The polarizing consultancy that will help shape the 2026 USMNT

Almost entirely the same as the January roster. Vlatko Andonovski announces USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe highlight the 23-player U.S. women’s national team roster for the SheBelieves Cup. USA women SheBelieves Cup roster headlined by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

World

Co-hosts New Zealand and Australia said Thursday they “urgently” want answers from FIFA over reports Saudi Arabia’s tourist board will sponsor the 2023 Women’s World Cup.” The Saudi authorities sponsoring the Women’s World Cup would be a textbook case of sports washing,” she added. Hosts want ‘urgent’ answers over Saudi sponsorship of Women’s World Cup

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson says he knows ‘what these women stand for and what the team stands for’. Matildas coach dodges questions on Saudi Women’s World Cup sponsorship | Matildas | The Guardian

Kylian Mbappe misses two penalties and is taken off injured as Paris St-Germain beat Montpellier in Ligue 1. Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint Germain: Kylian Mbappe suffers injury as league leaders win - BBC Sport

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League after the Paris Saint-Germain striker came off injured on Wednesday. PSG’s Mbappe an injury doubt to face Bayern Munich - sources

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says his surgery to remove his gallbladder “has gone well” following an operation on Wednesday. Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says gallbladder removal surgery 'has gone well' - BBC Sport

LaLiga has hit out at the Premier League for “cheating” and “doping” after clubs spent a record $1 billion in the January transfer window. LaLiga slam Premier League ‘cheating’ after clubs spend $1bn

Premier League clubs spent £815m in a record-breaking January, leading Javier Tebas to label the English transfer market ‘doped and inflated’. La Liga chief attacks Premier League ‘doped market’ as Europe is left behind | Transfer window | The Guardian

The story of Enzo Fernandez’s incredible rise from the Argentine league to World Cup glory and a £107m move to Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez stats: What are Chelsea getting in Benfica and Argentina star? - BBC Sport

Leicester City chairman has paid the outstanding debt of the Premier League club to its parent King Power International (KPI). Leicester chairman pays £194m debt to King Power in equity

His 56th birthday is just around the corner, but Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura has a new club. Kazuyoshi Miura, 55, signs for Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan - BBC Sport

A group of 10 local MPs have urged Liverpool and Everton to back the recommendations of the fan-led review and support the introduction of new sustainability criteria for clubs. MPs urge football clubs to back fan recommendations over sustainability | Football politics | The Guardian

Saudi Arabia would not object to Russia joining the Asian Football Confederation, its sports minister told AFP on Wednesday, as Russian officials search for ways to return to international competition. ”If FIFA and the AFC allow it and there’s a benefit for Asia then I don’t think there’s a problem with that,” he told AFP. Saudi says no objection to Russia joining Asian football body

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at Old Trafford after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final. The damage was done for the Red Devils in last week’s 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg as Ten Hag was able to rotate his squad with United still involved in four competitions. Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Zulte-Waregem vs Mechelen - Belgian Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Valencia - La Liga - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Lazio - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Monterrey Flash vs Empire - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch