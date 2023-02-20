Major Link Soccer: The final countdown for MLS season ‘23

The Seattle Sounders wrapped up preseason with a game and a half against USL Championship side Louisville City. In the NWSL teams are having to prepare for their season without their internationals, but at least some of them are finding success with their respective national teams. Liverpool might well and truly be back, Jadon Sancho looks revitalized, and there’s a three-way tie at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Seattle

A couple of goals and a win to send the team into the regular season. RECAP: Seattle Sounders pick up 2-1 win over Louisville City in final preseason match | Seattle Sounders

Plenty of OL Reign players in action during the international break. United States and Wales Pick up Wins to Start International Window — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

A quick overview of the Sounders situation heading into the start of the MLS season. Seattle Sounders FC 2023 Season Preview | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Galaxy are one of MLS’ most historic clubs, but they haven’t won anything since 2014. Fans are demanding change, but the club isn’t budging. Galaxy fans are boycotting. The club is calling their bluff

Eleven Park Designs Unveiled & May 2023 Groundbreaking Announced - Indy Eleven

Commercial establishments across the United States can access every MLS match all season long under new agreement between MLS and DIRECTV MLS Season Pass available to commercial locations through DIRECTV for BUSINESS, with Sounders FC offering special ticket giveaways to local establishments taking part | Seattle Sounders

MLS Season Pass, which is Apple and Major League Soccer’s new streaming service, will stream games at 1080p, MLS confirmed on Wednesday. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will stream soccer in 1080p - The Verge

MLS is Back! Get set for the season with the most comprehensive 2023 Season Preview you’ll find anywhere. 2023 Season Preview Guide | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

FIFPRO is deeply disappointed to learn of CAS’s decision to reverse the lifetime ban of former Haitian Football Federation President Yves Jean-Bart following extensive allegations of serious sexual abuse. FIFPRO Statement: CAS decision on Yves Jean-Bart - FIFPRO World Players' Union

England manager Sarina Wiegman made changes in beating Italy 2-1, but their depth of talent means she might struggle to pick a World Cup squad. England selection stress for World Cup after beating Italy

The JFA’s failure to make the most of the success and popularity of their Women’s team, and now they’re in danger of being left behind as women’s football continues to grow. Japan women’s soccer team trying not to get left behind

USA

Last year, she returned to play months after giving birth—and scored an all-time season-saving goal. Now, the U.S. Women’s National team star is gearing up to win a second World Cup—and doing it all while playing her second- (or third-) best position. Crystal Dunn Is Still Kicking | GQ

Dunn said in an interview with GQ that she “loses a part of herself” in camp with the U.S. women’s national team. USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski, Crystal Dunn dismiss concerns about veteran’s position change - The Athletic

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said that Crystal Dunn can compete at any position she wants if she’s unhappy about playing left-back. USWNT's Andonovski: No one's forcing Crystal Dunn to play LB

USWNT defeated Japan 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup, with Mallory Swanson striking yet another goal in a difficult test. USWNT gets yet another Mallory Swanson goal in win vs. Japan

Global men’s soccer

A soccer star has been found dead under the building where he lived in Turkey, his agent said Saturday. Soccer star found dead and many still missing in Turkey earthquake rubble

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez help to keep Liverpool’s momentum going in the right direction. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Big Win Over Newcastle - The Liverpool Offside

Manchester United could be a serious problem for the rest of the Premier League with both Rashford and Sancho in goal-scoring form. Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City: Rashford and Sancho show too much for Foxes - The Busby Babe

With a road win against Pumas, Chivas are a win away from matching their total from the Apertura in fewer than half as many games played. Chivas increase Pumas’ crisis with road victory - FMF State Of Mind

Borussia Dortmund’s win over Hertha Berlin puts them in a 3-way tie on points at the top of the table with Mayern Munich and Union Berlin after 21 games. Post Match Reaction: Dortmund Extend Winning run to Eight with 4-1 efeat of Hertha Berlin - Fear The Wall

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Torino vs. Cremonese (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Getafe vs. Valencia (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion (Championship) - ESPN+

2:15 PM - Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Atletico Tucaman vs. Velez Sarsfield (Primera División) - Paramount+