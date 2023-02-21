Major Link Soccer: Roman Bürki named inaugural captain for St. Louis SC

MLS/USL

Slowly but promisingly, the needle is moving on equity and representation for Black coaches and executives in Major League Soccer, says Robin Fraser. Robin Fraser sees "real change" for Black coaches in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

The 32-year-old former Swiss international goalkeeper will be joined by MLS veteran center back Tim Parker as the team’s vice-captain. “We have a solid core in our leadership council, but Roman stood out.” St. Louis CITY SC name Roman Bürki their inaugural captain | MLSSoccer.com

We’ve now seen all 29 new kits for the 2023 MLS season. I’m not obligated or paid to say this, but it feels like the collaborative efforts here are improving every single year. Anyone still making “a league of plain white t-shirts” jokes probably thinks Vine still exists. 12 must-see new jerseys for the 2023 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

Five Major League Soccer players are teaming up to raise money for Family Reach, a national nonprofit that provides financial support for cancer patients and their families. Five MLS players team up to raise money for cancer patients and families | MLSSoccer.com

Two more top 4 predictions. Backpass: Western Conference Predictions for 2023

Sunderland AFC to visit New Mexico, San Antonio this summer

The Guardian doesn’t mention Cascadia, probably because English fans are tired of hearing about us inventing the sport. Is MLS truly a major league in the US? It depends where you are | MLS | The Guardian

Introducing Northland Soccer Journal – Northland Soccer Journal

The companies partner for a sponsorship package that puts equity at its core. Ally Financial CMO Andrea Brimmer on How a Deal With Disney Levels the Playing Field

USA

The USWNT closes out the competition. 2023 SheBelieves Cup: Scouting Brazil - Stars and Stripes FC

Stewart spoke with Yahoo Sports as he departed U.S. Soccer after three-plus years as sporting director. Earnie Stewart, U.S. Soccer’s outgoing sporting czar, is leaving behind a vision

For Soccer plans to add fuel to the fire through two strategic pillars: owned- and operated-soccer properties like Alianza de Futbol and Black Star, as well as providing best-in-class marketing services. For Soccer Ventures Acquires Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing, Forms For Soccer

The move creates a major North American soccer-specific media and experiences company leading into the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, For Soccer Ventures Acquires Gilt Edge Marketing Before 2026 World Cup – Sportico.com

It wasn’t its best performance, but the USWNT learned where it needs to improve in a win over Japan on Sunday, Laken Litman writes. Mallory Swanson powers USWNT past Japan in SheBelieves Cup: 3 Takeaways | FOX Sports

A quieter midweek, but still some meaningful games for Musah, Sargent, and Pefok. USMNT midweek viewing guide: Musah in La Liga, Pefok in Europa - Stars and Stripes FC

Three American investors/sports agents take on stakes in Lincoln City. Further significant investment into Imps - News - Lincoln City

World

The 31-year-old was found dead under the rubble of his home in Turkey two weeks after the earthquake. Footballer Christian Atsu's body returned to Ghana - BBC News

Last summer’s European Championship glory for the Lionesses was the end of a search that started more than 20 years ago. The psychology behind England's history-making mentality - BBC Sport

Qatari and British bids have been made to buy Manchester United, but a potential offer from a US-based organization could allow current owners the Glazer family to retain an interest in the club, writes Simon Stone. Manchester United: Why the Glazers might end up staying at Old Trafford - BBC Sport

Birmingham City and a “number of individuals” face an EFL charge of alleged rule breaches linked to a proposed takeover. Birmingham City face EFL charge after takeover bid investigation - BBC Sport

The under-pressure manager, whose West Ham side dropped into the relegation zone after defeat by Spurs, came close to being fired last month. David Moyes could survive sack as West Ham struggle to find replacement | West Ham United | The Guardian

The announcement that a consortium led by a Qatari banker are bidding to buy Manchester United has raised questions about the potential impact for Paris Saint-Germain, who were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) more than a decade ago.- Qatari bid for Man Utd poses questions over PSG's future

The long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics had us all enthralled in 2021 but thoughts are already turning to the next Summer Games. Following on from London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, now comes Paris 2024. Paris 2024 Olympics: When will the next Summer Games take place?

John W Henry, Liverpool’s principal owner, has confirmed the club is not for sale and that FSG is merely seeking investment. Liverpool not for sale, confirms owner Fenway Sports Group | Liverpool | The Guardian

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has said he will keep dancing in his goal celebrations after continuing to be a target of rival fans. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr 'to keep dancing' despite repeated abuse

Most are going to nod along in agreement with the stated goals of the European Super League; where you run into problems is how you accomplish them. European Super League manifesto is impressive but problematic

What's on TV?

