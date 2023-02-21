Ballard FC sells out season tickets in about an hour

Coming off an impressive debut season in which they consistently filled up Interbay Stadium, Ballard FC looks poised to at least maintain that momentum in Year 2. It only took about an hour on Tuesday for Ballard FC to sell out the 150 season tickets they had available for the 2023 season.

After playing their home opener in front of a crowd of about 1,200 last year, Ballard FC was able to regularly fill a stadium that can accommodate as many as 1,600 during its season that runs from May 21 to late July 29. In addition to drawing impressive crowds, Ballard FC also made it all the way to the USL League 2 Western Conference finals. This year’s schedule will feature at least eight home games, with the season opener scheduled for May 26 against Oregon’s Lane United.

“The fan and community response to Ballard FC has been nothing short of incredible,” Ballard FC co-founder and former Seattle Sounders player Lamar Neagle said in a team release. “More than 75% of 2022 season-ticket holders retained their tickets for the 2023 season, which is a huge feat for any team, but for Ballard FC to do it in the first year just shows you that we are more than just a high caliber semi-pro soccer team; we are a community builder and a place where people feel included and entertained. This year, we will build on what we started by offering even more fan experiences and new ticketing opportunities.”

Single-game tickets are still available and start as low as $12.50.