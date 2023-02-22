Major Link Soccer: Real Madrid came storming back

Seattle

Check out OL Reign player Tziarra King’s favorite Black-owned businesses and why she loves to support them. Black-Owned Businesses recommended by OL Reign forward Tziarra King - Intentionalist

MLS/USL

The Sounders are in a fair spot, but what is shocking might be FC Cincinnati at number 4. Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season? | MLSSoccer.com

The Sounders didn’t make many moves to choose from but the winner here isn’t shocking. Nor is LAFC’s grab of Aaron Long. The most important offseason signing for every MLS club | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS produces exciting young talent every year, and the 2023 season will be no different. Top MLS youngsters set to breakout in the 2023 season

It’s go time, baby. Must-watch players: One MLS star to follow at each position in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Player looks to restart career as team looks for goals. LA Galaxy sign attacker Tyler Boyd - LAG Confidential

Giorgio Chiellini knows he is “close to the end” of his prolific career, and he’s embracing his leadership and mentorship roles with LAFC. Giorgio Chiellini too busy living the LAFC good life to retire - Los Angeles Times

Regardless of how the first game comes out, St. Louis City SC will make history just by taking the field since St. Louis is the only team in MLS with a woman as a founding owner and president. Soccer newsletter: New MLS team in St. Louis makes history regardless of success - Los Angeles Times

Happy new year! The offseason hasn’t quite hit full swing yet, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer and trade windows dead ahead, it’s about to heat up. Which means that what we have at this point are lots of rosters have. Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

The 28th MLS season starts this weekend, so here’s the final roster build column of the offseason. Just bear in mind that the Primary Transfer Window is open until April 24, so these can and will change over the next two months. Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer today announced the format and schedule for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi. MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season | MLSSoccer.com

USL MVP: The 2023 preseason power-rank

Win or bust in 2023. 2023 MLS Season Preview: Toronto FC - by Duane Rollins

With players using MLS (and even college soccer) to springboard to European clubs, Mexican soccer is playing catchup when it comes to transfers. MLS is lapping Liga MX in transfers to Europe

On Friday, January 20, Vox Media made the decision to shut down more than… Mark Kastner needs your support for Funds for folks affected by SBNation shutdowns. Fundraiser by Mark Kastner : Funds for folks affected by SBNation shutdowns

North Carolina tried to deny it in 2022, but after losing Debinha and Diana Ordóñez in another turbulent offseason, the Courage need to find answers in new places this season. It’s undeniable now: The North Carolina Courage are in a full-blown rebuild – Equalizer Soccer

USA

The last match of the tournament might be the best one. USA vs. Japan, 2022 Friendly: Predictions, starting lineup, what to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

A former ESPN executive underscored how big money corrupted soccer, testifying in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company’s bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former Fox executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers. ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost

It’s a fact: fanbases for women’s sports are not only existent, they’re flourishing. Women’s sports fandom: Why brands should care about its growing numbers

The USWNT struggled early on against Japan’s high press but pulled off a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Mallory Pugh Swanson. Vlatko Andonovski: USWNT is in 'preseason mode' at SheBelieves Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has 12 teams with three on the way. Will Nashville be the fourth? The U.S. women’s national team says yes. USWNT forwards Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan want NWSL in Nashville

Recent USMNT call-up Alejandro Zendejas has been in contact with Mexico’s staff and will decide on his future next month, sources told ESPN Mexico. USMNT’s Zendejas contacted by new Mexico coach - sources

A new streaming company enters the Pac-12 media rights foray. Plus; an update on Bally Sports and their impending bankruptcy; Apple TV+’s Friday Night. News: Pac-12, Bally Sports, Apple MLB Broadcasters - Sports Media Watch

Apple TV+ is emerging as a potential landing spot for the Pac-12 college football rights, The Post has learned. Apple emerges as potential landing spot for Pac-12 football

World

The Jollof Derby is one of the fiercest on the international stage. Black History Month: Jollof creates a derby - Stars and Stripes FC

The decline is the third worst since Man United shares started trading in 2012 and comes on the heels of the soft deadline for bids to buy the club. Man United Stock Sinks 13% as Investors Weigh Glazers Keeping Club – Sportico.com

Haiti, thanks to two goals from star forward Melchie Dumornay, qualified for the 2023 women’s World Cup with a 2-1 win over Chile. Women’s World Cup: Haiti qualifies with 2-1 win vs. Chile

Manchester United are not planning a big summer spend even if the Qatar takeover bid is successful, sources have told ESPN. Manchester United not planning huge summer spend - sources

BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty reflects on a chastening night for Liverpool against Real Madrid. Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid: 'Brutal demolition leaves overrun Liverpool clutching at straws' - BBC Sport

Leeds United say they have agreed terms with former Watford boss Javi Gracia to replace Jesse Marsch as manager. Leeds United new manager: Javi Gracia named as Jesse Marsch's replacement - BBC Sport

Joan Laporta says he will not give La Liga chief executive Javier Tebas “what he’d like by stepping down” as Barcelona president. Joan Laporta: Barcelona president will not resign over disputed payments to referees' chief - BBC Sport

Gareth Ainsworth has been confirmed as Queens Park Rangers’ manager after accepting the chance to take charge at his former club. Gareth Ainsworth confirmed as QPR manager after 10 years at Wycombe | QPR | The Guardian

Sarina Wiegman has said she believes women’s football will become more inclusive after every player in under-23s’ win over Belgium was white. Sarina Wiegman says lack of diversity ‘will not change overnight’ | England women's football team | The Guardian

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, has challenged Loris Karius “to rewrite the story of his career” as the former Liverpool goalkeeper prepares to deputise for the suspended Nick Pope in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Howe urges Karius to ‘rewrite story of career’ in cup final for Newcastle | Newcastle United | The Guardian

