Major Link Soccer: USWNT wins SheBelieves Cup

MLS

Peter Vermes signed a five-year contract extension to stay as Sporting Kansas City coach and general manager, even after the USMNT called. Peter Vermes signs contract extension with Sporting KC | The Kansas City Star

Sporting Kansas City and club legend Peter Vermes have agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2028 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028 | MLSSoccer.com

From our season preview guide to our list of new faces you need to know, fans have just about all the information they need heading into the new season. However, we’d be remiss in not sharing the goods on some of the league’s most promising homegrown players who are primed for a breakout year. The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

For full transparency: Every primary player covered here is either a Designated Player or arrived via MLS’s U22 Initiative. Those roster labels often come with a sizable transfer fee and big expectations, even some international-level experience. 10 new faces you need to know for the 2023 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

MLS commissioner Don Garber said the league’s next expansion team would likely be in either San Diego or Las Vegas. MLS expansion: San Diego & Las Vegas finalists for team 30

Before Gio Reyna, before Christian Pulisic or Weston McKennie, even before Freddy Adu, there was Eddie Johnson. Eddie Johnson's new journey: “Changing the whole narrative” as grassroots coach | MLSSoccer.com

USA

USWNT defeated Brazil 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup, with goals from Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson. USWNT takes SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

The USA faced a test against Japan and passed. 2023 SheBelieves Cup - USA 1-0 Japan: Mal and Murphy make the difference in a tricky fixture - Stars and Stripes FC

Come summer, when the top-ranked Americans arrive at the World Cup, Fox could end up starting the opener against Vietnam. How Emily Fox's versatility helps USWNT - The Washington Post

With only a few games left before the USWNT takes off for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand, here’s where the roster stands. USWNT mock roster 1.0: Who will go to the 2023 World Cup?

World

England successfully defend the Arnold Clark Cup after a thumping victory over Belgium makes it three wins from three games in the tournament. England 6-1 Belgium: Lionesses retain Arnold Clark Cup with win over Belgium - BBC Sport

We now know the full field of 32. Haiti, Portugal, Panama complete FIFA Women’s World Cup field - Stars and Stripes FC

England’s final group opponent in this year’s Women’s World Cup is decided as Haiti beat Chile to qualify for their first tournament. Women’s World Cup 2023: Haiti join England’s group - BBC Sport

The world’s best goalkeeper on how to level up football by focusing on equal opportunities for the younger generations. Lyon’s Christiane Endler: ‘Girls must have the same training as boys’ | Lyon Women | The Guardian

Australia went undefeated with a plus-8 goal differential in the Cup of Nations and will host the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Can they keep their strong form? After Cup of Nations success, Australia looking to stay dominant ahead of World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

The Matildas came away with a 3-0 victory over Jamaica, wrapping up their Cup of Nations tournament with a first piece of silverware under Tony Gustavasson. The two words that lit a fire in Matildas’ electric substitute pairing

The Football Supporters’ Association has accused LNER of ‘targeting’ football fans after the rail company banned alcohol on London to Newcastle trains. Alcohol ban on Carabao Cup final trains criticised for ‘targeting’ football fans | Carabao Cup | The Guardian

Tottenham’s Eveliina Summanen receives a two-match ban for “successful deception of a match official” after her role in Ella Toone’s sending off. Spurs’ Summanen banned for ‘successful deception’ of referee

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked he could throw caution to the wind to finish off Leipzig in the Champions League by fielding “nine strikers”.The City manager said the Champions League “used to be quite easy”, but is now “such a demanding competition”. 'Play with nine strikers!': Guardiola plots European progress

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said the door will always be open for Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou. Barcelona doors 'always open' for Lionel Messi return - Xavi

Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa won’t seek re-election for his position, the FMF announced on Wednesday. Mexico federation president Yon de Luisa won't run for re-election

Blocking clubs from joining a breakaway European Super League will be among the powers held by English football’s new independent regulator. Football regulator: UK government confirms new independent body - BBC Sport

With record revenues and expanding tournaments, is Fifa putting money and growth before its responsibilities to climate change? Is Fifa's football expansion putting money before planet? - BBC Sport

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has defended children ‘blacking up’ as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, insisting ‘where some see racism, I see only wonder.’ Mancini defends 'racist' homage to Napoli striker Osimhen - Football Italia

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Al Duhail vs Al Shabab - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Nantes vs Juventus - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - Midtjylland vs Sporting CP - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - PSV vs Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - CFR Cluj vs Lazio - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Partizan vs Sheriff - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Anderlecht vs Ludogorets - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Foolad vs Al Hilal - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Arsenal U18 vs Cambridge United U18 - FA Youth Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs Barcelona - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Union Berlin vs Ajax - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Roma vs Salzburg - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Gent vs Qarabağ - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Basel vs Trabzonspor - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Lech Poznań vs Bodø / Glimt - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Fiorentina vs Sporting Braga - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Santos Laguna vs Toluca - Liga MX - ESPN+