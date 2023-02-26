SOUNDERS 3, RAPIDS 0: Héber opened his Sounders account, converting a close range shot after the defense failed to deal with Nicolás Lodeiro’s cross.

@SoundersFC is running away with it!



Héber smashes it home to increase Seattle's lead to three pic.twitter.com/uQiUU9BSTQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 27, 2023

SOUNDERS 2, RAPIDS 0: Jordan Morris headed in a loose ball from point blank range while being tripped, converting a chance that was create when Nicolás Lodeiro’s cross deflected off a defender.

USMNT's @JmoSmooth13 doubles the @SoundersFC lead right before the half at Lumen Field ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Eqe5C31ULN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 27, 2023

SOUNDERS 1, RAPIDS 0: Cristian Roldan converted his own rebound after his initial shot off a Jordan Morris shot was saved.

USMNT's Cristian Roldan scores the first goal of the 2023 @SoundersFC season! pic.twitter.com/WHA8HJ3uGJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 27, 2023

TIFO: ECS unveiled an epic display featuring “DJ” Brian Schmetzer over the phrase “Don’t Call It a Comeback.”

LINEUPS: João Paulo made his return to the starting lineup and Héber replaces Raúl Ruidíaz, but otherwise the Sounders are using the same lineup they used against Al Ahly.

The Seattle Sounders kick off their 15th MLS season against an opponent they’ve thoroughly dominated over the years, especially at home. In 18 games against the Rapids at Lumen Field, the Sounders hold a 15-2-1 advantage, with the last loss coming in 2016.

Both teams will be looking to rebound from disappointing 2022 campaigns. The Sounders, of course, missed the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. The Rapids finished one spot ahead of the Sounders in the standings, but were still four points shy of the postseason after allowing the second-most goals (57) in the Western Conference.

The Sounders will likely roll out the same 4-2-3-1 formation they’ve used for most of Brian Schmetzer’s tenure, but with some tactical tweaks that should give them a fresh look when they’re in possession. The Rapids are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 that puts emphasis on forward pressing.

Notes

The Sounders are 8-6-0 all-time in regular-season openers during the MLS era, including a 1-0 loss to Nashville SC last year.

In addition to missing the playoffs for the first time in their MLS existence, the Sounders set a franchise record with 17 losses. Of those, 15 were by just a single goal.

The Rapids were just 1-13-5 across all competitions on the road last season.

Diego Rubio set a Rapids franchise record with 23 goal contributions (16 goals, 7 assists) last season.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Raúl Ruidíaz (R hamstring strain)

OUT: Obed Vargas (R quad strain)

Rapids

QUESTIONABLE: Aboubacar Keita (R knee); Jonathan Lewis (L ankle); Jack Price (back)

OUT: Dantouma Toure (R knee), Diego Rubio (knee)

Officials

REF: Alex Chilowicz; AR1: Ian Anderson; AR2: Chris Elliott; 4TH: Fotiz Bazakos; VAR: Edvin Jurisevic; AVAR: Tom Supple

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 5:25 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global stream (English): MLS Season Pass (Mark Rogondino & Heath Pierce)

Global stream (Spanish): MLS Season Pass (Pablo Ramirez & Carlos Ruiz)

English TV: FS1 (Nate Bukaty & Tony Meola)

Local English Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Rapids; watch with us