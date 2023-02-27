Major Link Soccer: Spectacular Sounders

The MLS season kicked off, and the Seattle Sounders took the opportunity to shake off the rust in front of the home fans to the tune of a 4-0 thumping of the Colorado Rapids. OL Reign still have some time to go before their season starts, but they didn’t let that stop them from getting in on the fun as they played and beat Club America 3-1 in a friendly. Serena and Venus Williams are making a movie about the 1971 Women’s World Cup, and Italy’s referees have a racism problem.

Seattle

Angelina discusses her ACL injury and the recovery process. Podcast 189. Angelina Alonso Costantino - by Soccer Girl Problems

Often playing like a team in midseason form, the Reign used crisp passing and smart defending to defeat Mexico’s Club America 3-1. Reign look in midseason form to beat Club America in friendly | The Seattle Times

It’s back! Season number 28 of MLS kicked off this weekend, and technically will still be kicking off on Monday night, long after you’ve read this since Mother Nature decided to give the whole west coast a reminder of who’s in charge. Sounders look like their old selves, Cincinnati give off early Shield vibes & more from Matchday 1 | MLSSoccer.com

The Sounders got off on the right foot to start their MLS season. RECAP: Sounders secure resounding 4-0 victory over Colorado Rapids in home opener | Seattle Sounders

An absolutely gorgeous golazo from Tziarra King got things started for OL Reign in their friendly win against Club America. Match Recap: OL Reign Begins Historic Partnership with 3-1 Win Over Club América — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

On the eve of the 2023 MLS regular season, we break down where each of the league’s 29 clubs stands and what it will take for each to win MLS Cup. 2023 MLS team previews: What has your club been up to?

The season’s started, but there’s still value in a preview. 2023 Season Previews: Seattle Sounders, FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC — American Soccer Analysis

“When you talk about Oakland and its history, it truly is Black History, and it is about changing the way the world works for the better.” Rooted in Power – Oakland, the Black Panther Party and Roots SC

Little is entering his third year with the Rapids after joining the club in 2021 as assistant coach with a focus on developing and integrating young players from the Rapids Academy. Little previously served as head coach of Tacoma Defiance during their time in the USL Championship, as well as director of coaching for the Seattle Sounders FC Academy. Colorado Rapids announce contract extensions to technical staff | Colorado Rapids

St. Louis made their MLS debut with a bang, thanks in part to a gift from Austin FC. St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin | MLSSoccer.com

21 year-old Ted Ku-DiPietro powered D.C. United to a win over TFC with a goal and an assist. Ku-DiPietro, D.C. United shock Toronto FC with late comeback

NWSL/Women’s soccer

With roughly a month before the season gets underway, a lot of players are looking to be hitting peak form at just the right time for their clubs. 5 things we learned at the SheBelieves Cup: NWSL Edition - All For XI

The FFF seems like the latest football federation to go to war with the players of their women’s team. Wendie Renard, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani step away from the French national team - All For XI

Chelsea gave Arsenal the business in a prelude to the two teams’ meeting in the League Cup Final. Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal, Women’s FA Cup: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

The Williams sisters will work with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company, Westbrook Studios, on the project. Venus and Serena Williams to produce a film about the 1971 Women's World Cup - 2Cents FC

USA

The USWNT got key performances from a few players who look ready for the 2023 World Cup, including Mallory Swanson and Alex Morgan. Five USWNT players who stood out at the SheBelieves Cup - JWS

The writers behind Black & Red United raise a new banner under which they’ll continue to cover football in the District. The District Press – Your local, independent soccer media outlet!

Global men’s soccer

A significant bias in refereeing in Italy seems that it may be a result of fan pressure inside of stadiums. Italy’s referees punish more dark-skinned footballers than light | Soccer | The Guardian

Things are not so great in Liverpool at the moment. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Draw With Crystal Palace - The Liverpool Offside

Manchester United’s trophy drought has ended. Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United: Reds win the Carabao Cup! - The Busby Babe

Valencia fans want their club back after a disappointing decade under the current ownership. Valencia’s protesting fan groups and the plan to prise back their football club - The Athletic

The Bundesliga title race is heated, but while the 2.Bundesliga may not have the same glitz and glamor its title race is no less hot. Bundesliga 2’s thrilling title race: Flashes of quality and bursts of chaos - The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Lazio vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Villareal vs. Getafe (La Liga) - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Portland Timbers vs. Sporting KC (MLS) - MLS Season Pass

7:05 PM - Leon vs. Monterrey (Liga MX) - TUDN