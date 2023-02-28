Unfortunately for the Colorado Rapids, it appeared as though the Seattle Sounders had been itching to get back to MLS play. Many of the goals were scrappy in nature, but Sounders fans won’t mind as the team found two in each half to thoroughly demoralize the visitors.

Four goals, a clean sheet, and a bunch of dudes who looked like they were having fun for the first time in a long time. What more could you want?

Here’s the scale:

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance