Major Link Soccer: Alexia Putellas﻿ grabs player of the year

The celebration kicked off in Seattle almost three months ago for the Western Washington University women’s soccer team. It’ll continue Tuesday night in downtown Seattle when the national championship team is recognized during the 88th annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards show at The Westin Seattle. Western Washington women’s soccer gets moment in spotlight at Seattle Sports Star of the Year show | The Seattle Times

Saturday marked the first time in MLS history that two games – Charlotte FC (69,345 at Bank of America Stadium) and Atlanta United (67,538 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). Welcome back, MLS supporters: Tifos, celebrations & historic crowds on Matchday 1 | MLSSoccer.com

The LA Galaxy have acted swiftly in finding a Julián Araujo replacement, announcing Monday they’ve signed right back Lucas Calegari on loan from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminese. LA Galaxy acquire defender Lucas Calegari from Brazil's Fluminese | MLSSoccer.com

It’s the first week of the 2023 MLS season, and we have a small sample size (plus some overall vibes) to decide ESPN’s opening Power Rankings. MLS Power Rankings: Philly, Sounders or LAFC top week 1?

Despite Mother Nature trying to complicate things, Major League Soccer kicked off season No. 28 in a major way. 5 biggest takeaways from MLS Week 1, including Thiago Almada's brilliance

Plus, how Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United resembles his Derby County teams, why Austin handed St. Louis a golden chance, and much more. Reviewing Season Pass’ debut on Apple TV; Thiago Almada’s stunners: MLS Weekly - The Athletic

St. Louis City SC beat Austin FC 3-2 in its first MLS game thanks to a bizarre mistake from Kipp Keller on Jared Stroud’s goal. St. Louis City SC wins first MLS game after Austin FC mistake

The Royals were an NWSL team from 2018 to 2020, but folded and moved to Kansas City in December 2020. Sources indicate their return will be announced in the next few weeks. Utah Royals will announce return to NWSL in early to mid-March - The Athletic

The national champion from Florida State has battled through injuries and uncertainty to reach the NWSL. Back from Sweden, Emily Madril is ready to contribute in Orlando – Equalizer Soccer

U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski earned 27% as much as men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in the year ending last March 31, down slightly from 28% in the previous year. U.S. women's soccer coach paid 27% as much as men's coach - Washington Times

Bontis and Canada Soccer have butted heads with both the men’s and women’s national teams in recent months. Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns: 'This moment requires change' | Yahoo Sports

Former United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann has been named head coach of South Korea, the country’s football association said on Monday. Ex-USMNT boss Klinsmann named South Korea head coach

Egyptian club Zamalek must find a new president after Mortada Mansour is given a one-month sentence for verbally insulting Mahmoud El Khatib, the president of bitter rivals Al Ahly. Zamalek president Mansour jailed for a month for insulting Al Ahly rival - BBC Sport

Luciano Spalletti’s side are now 18 points clear in their Scudetto quest, with Milan, Inter and Juventus nowhere to be seen. Napoli are champions-elect and glory, anticlimactic or not, surely awaits | Serie A | The Guardian

The Matildas will play France in Melbourne six days before opening their home World Cup campaign. Matildas to play France in final Women’s World Cup warm-up | Matildas | The Guardian

Messi caps an emotional World Cup run with FIFA’s top individual honor. Lionel Messi wins FIFA's best player award over Kylian Mbappe

Plus, a successful evening for the Lionesses at Fifa’s awards night, as England manager Sarina Wiegman and goalkeeper Mary Earps win. Amputee's stunning goal that beat household names to Puskas Award

Exclusive: Confusion after Yorkshire admitted an amended ECB charge over missing documents Azeem Rafiq case: Yorkshire evidence 'impossible to delete' because it was backed up

Man Utds share price is down by almost 10 percent on Monday amid concerns the Glazers will not sell; Financial Times report has calculated the club are worth only £1.3bn; so far, only two bidders are known to have submitted proposals to buy United. Manchester United: Share price drops amid concerns that Glazers won't sell club | Football News | Sky Sports

Besiktas fans threw stuffed toys onto the pitch against Antalyaspor to donate to children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Besiktas game stopped as fans throw toys on pitch

England manager Sarina Wiegman is named women’s coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain’s Alexia Putellas﻿ is the women’s player of the year. Best Fifa awards 2022: Sarina Wiegman and Alexia Putellas﻿ win major women's honours - BBC Sport

How Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez has gone from understudy at Arsenal to one of the best goalkeepers on the planet. Aston Villa: How Emi Martinez became world’s best goalkeeper - BBC Sport

