Major Link Soccer: 2025 Gold Cup could be mini-World Cup

Welcome to your weekend open thread, where the peoples of the Sound reign free to chat about soccer and our other hobbies that unite us.

MLS

Every MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Jackson Ragen from Seattle.

Galaxy defender Julian Araujo stuck in limbo as FIFA reviews potential move with Barcelona

Deadline day had a deadline, but maybe not

Scouting Evander: A look at the Portland Timbers’ new Brazilian attacker - Stumptown Footy

What Portland’s new Designated Player will bring to the pitch — from someone who saw him play.

After missing the playoffs last season, Portland and SKC lead the league in returning players from 2022, along with MLS Cup Finalist Philly.



NYCFC have dismantled their 2021 MLS Cup squad this offseason after jettisoning almost 50% of their minutes played last year. https://t.co/q5rNt1Kkyg pic.twitter.com/20u0lVRos6 — Eliot McKinley (@etmckinley) February 2, 2023

other men’s club soccer

Can Mauricio Isais make the jump from Liga MX to Europe?

With versatility as a defender and attacker, Pachuca star Mauricio Isais could be next Liga MX star to move to Europe.

Kazuyoshi Miura joins Oliveirense in deadline day loan move

Kazu is playing well into his 50s. What are you doing?

Attain Sports & Entertainment acquires controlling stake in Loudoun United FC

DC United not totally out of the USL game though

The 2023 Canadian Championship Draw - Waking The Red

Who will Toronto FC be playing in the Second Round?

I'm glad VAR is coming to NWSL, even though I hate it - The Gaming Society

This is a big step forward for women's soccer, and can be a real asset if utilized correctly.

United States national teams

Black History Month: Green’s magic touch - Stars and Stripes FC

Julian Green’s first touch in a World Cup was the stuff of legends.

2026 World Cup: The issues across the U.S., Mexico and Canada that could impact the tournament - The Athletic

Following the scrutiny of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we look ahead to the wider issues surrounding the 2026 tournament in North America

Report: 2025 Gold Cup to expand to 24 teams - Stars and Stripes FC

This could be fun.

Looking for Gold Cup 2025 with 'first world' guests - David Medrano | RECORD

Leeds United and other notable US enclaves abroad | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks at the clubs that have had several Americans in their squads over the years with Leeds United the latest example.

other international soccer

The Herdman hangover - by Duane Rollins - The 24th Minute

Reflecting on a crazy ride of a day

Puget Sound soccer

Sounders Club World Cup and Season Preview — Dave Clark, Sounder at Heart — #184 – Nerd Farmer Podcast

Open Flavor Friday

2022 Recommended Reading List – Locus Online

Increased film tax incentives may bring studios back to Washington | KNKX Public Radio

It's a big year for movies that are set in, but not filmed in, Seattle. That's become common in Hollywood but it could start changing soon as Washington ups the tax incentives.

The Tinker — A 5th edition D&D Background | Full Moon Storytelling

They travel the lands with their cart and donkey fixing the broken tin of scattered families and villages, picking up bits of news and lore along the way. Tinkers are vital cogs in the rural economy and they are your next background for D&D.

Claim Your Copy of Prisoner 13 and Infiltrate Revel's End! - Posts - D&D Beyond

Posts Claim Your Copy of Prisoner 13 and Infiltrate Revel's End!

What to Watch

Friday

11:00 am PT — Niger men vs Madagascar in the Africa Nations Championship 3rd place match on Fanatiz and BeIn Sports.

12:00 pm PT — Chelsea men vs Fulham on USA Network and Universo

5:05 pm PT — Atlas women vs Juárez on FOX Deportes and FoxSports.com

Saturday

6:30 am PT — Wydad Casablanca men vs Al Hilal in the Club World Cup on FS2 and FOX Deportes

9:00 am PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Al Ahly in the Club World Cup on FOX 13+, FS2, FOX Deportes and in your favorite pub

11:30 am PT — Algeria men vs Senegal in the Africa Nations Championship final on Fanatiz and BeIn Sports

7:00 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Monterrey Flash on Twitch and at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Tottenham Hotspur men vs Manchester City on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock

10:45 am PT — West Ham United women vs Arsenal on Paramount+

12:00 pm PT — Barcelona men vs Sevilla on ESPN+

5:10 pm PT — Monterrey men vs Toluca on FS2 and FOX Deportes