Club World Cup will have $16 million prize pool

Not that they needed any extra motivation in the Club World Cup, but the Seattle Sounders will guarantee themselves at least an additional $1 million in prize money if they beat Al Ahly in the quarterfinals on Saturday, according to the Sporting News. Just for qualifying, the Sounders were already guaranteed $1 million prize.

The Sounders’ prize would balloon to $2.5 million if they were to finish as high as third and they would bring in $5 million if they were to win the whole thing.

While the players won’t see all of that money, it would still almost certainly dwarf anything they’d get through other competitions. The text of the newest CBA is not publicly available, but based on the 2019 version the players would be due at least $750,000. By comparison, if a team were to win the MLS Cup ($300,000), Supporters’ Shield ($130,000) and U.S. Open Cup ($250,000) treble, they’d have about $680,000 to share based on the 2019 CBA.