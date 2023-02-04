LINEUPS: Jackson Ragen gets the nod over Xavier Arreaga and Josh Atencio takes the defensive midfielder alongside Albert Rusnák in the Sounders’ first competitive match of the season. João Paulo will be available off the bench.

The Seattle Sounders become the first MLS team to compete in the Club World Cup today when they face Egyptian power Al Ahly at 9 AM Pacific in the quarterfinals. The winner of this game will face Real Madrid in the semifinals.

Al Ahly come into this match riding a 22-match unbeaten streak that stretches back to last August. That includes a 6-0-1 record in which they’ve outscored opponents 15-1 across all-competitions in January. Most recently they beat Auckland City 3-0 in the first round of the Club World Cup.

The Sounders, meanwhile, have not played a competitive match since last October and have only been in preseason for about a month. During that time they’ve played a few intrasquad matches and a two preseason matches with a split squad on the same day.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Andrew Thomas (Lower Back Surgery); Obed Vargas (Right Quad Strain)

Al Ahly

None

Officials

Referee: Anthony Taylor; AR 1: Gary Beswick ; AR 2: Adam Nunn; 4th: Ning Ma

How to Watch

Match date/time: Saturday, 9 AM Pacific

Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium; Tangier, Morocco

Online Streaming: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, Fubo TV (affiliate link)

Local English TV: Fox13+

National English TV: FS2

National Spanish TV: Fox Deportes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

