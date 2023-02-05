Sounders vs. Al Ahly: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders made a bit of history by becoming the first MLS team to ever compete in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, but despite some strong play came away empty-handed. A late goal off a deflected shot proved to be the matche’s only score, as Al Ahly won 1-0 and will now play Real Madrid in the semifinals.

The Sounders looked the better team for much of the match, outshooting their Egyptian counterparts 8-1 in the first half. Al Ahly started to get more of the match in the second half, however, and by the time they scored looked to be on the front foot. Still, they only got the breakthrough from a bit of good luck as Percy Tau’s weak shot deflected off Alex Roldan and found its way into the net.

Stats

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Al Ahly SC 1

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Venue: Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth Official: Ning Ma

VAR: Jerome Brisard

Attendance: 30,589

Weather: 60 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

ASC – Afsha 88’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ASC – Percy Tau (caution) 59’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen (Fredy Montero 90’+1’), Nouhou; Josh Atencio (João Paulo 68’), Albert Rusnák (Héber 90’+1’), Cristian Roldan (Danny Leyva 84’), Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jacob Castro, Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Kelyn Rowe, Ethan Dobbelaere, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 6

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 0

Al Ahly SC – Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Mahmoud Metwaly, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Maâloul; Aliou Dieng, Percy Tau (Ramy Rabia 90’+3’), Hamdi Fathi (Afsha 64’), Amr El Soleya, Taher Mohamed (Ahmed Abdelkader 63’); Kahraba (Mohamed Sherif 63’)

Substitutes not used: Ali Lotfi, Mohamed Fakhri, Khaled Abdelfattah, Mohamed Ashraf, H. El Shahat, Yasser Ibrahim, M. Attia, Hamza Alaa

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 2

Quotes