Major Link Soccer: History still made

The Seattle Sounders made history on Saturday, and in the last minutes got their hearts broken. They’re not the only ones dealing with heartbreak, though, as Julian Araujo experienced the cruelest transfer deadline day heartbreak imaginable. Things are still bad in Liverpool, although the Women did beat Reading, and there’s a petition you should sign to make OL Reign license plates a reality in Washington.

Seattle

Sign the petition, help make OL Reign license plates real! OL Reign License Plate Petition

Despite the end result, the Sounders gave an excellent account of themselves. Sounders FC Falls 1-0 to Al Ahly SC at the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco | Seattle Sounders

It’s the journey, not the destination. All Access | Road to the FIFA Club World Cup | Seattle Sounders

The most painful part of the loss is just how close the Sounders came to a win. Seattle Sounders rue "missed opportunity" after Club World Cup exit | MLSSoccer.com

This week, OL Reign has continued preseason training camp in California.

Photos by JaneG. Photography Day in Photos: OL Reign Continues Preseason Training in California — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Crossfire Premier is the only amateur Washington team to make the Open Cup this year. 2023 U.S. Open Cup Schedule and Format | U.S. Soccer Official Website

Luchi Gonzalez tacked a newfangled-sounding suffix onto one of the sport’s most commonly-used terms during the San Jose Earthquakes’ introduction of their new Designated Player, Carlos Gruezo, on Thursday. "Potential" into reality: Gruezo, Cowell usher in LuchiBall era for San Jose | MLSSoccer.com

Mark Geiger is replacing Howard Webb with PRO. Mark Geiger named general manager of Professional Referee Organization | MLSSoccer.com

The House That Chris Henderson Built. How Inter Miami plotted their roster after breakout 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Julian Araujo experienced the cruelest of transfer deadline day heartbreak. Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona from LA Galaxy collapses

Taking a look at how RSL are shaping up ahead of the season. Examining RSL's depth chart | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

NWSL/Women’s soccer

USWNT players report to Orlando on Monday for an extended training camp ahead of the SheBelieves Cup. That was always the plan, but at one point, their arrival date was in serious question — at least as far as the NWSL was concerned. Inside the NWSL’s conflict with FIFA dates, and why a global calendar crisis could be looming – Equalizer Soccer

Utah Royals expansion fee a cut-rate $2-5m, 2024 return planned | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Some day the NWSL schedule will return from war. NWSL players and fans are still waiting on the 2023 schedule

Liverpool claimed a crucial 3 points against Reading. Liverpool 2, Reading 0: Vote for Woman of the Match - The Liverpool Offside

Lauren James, my goodness. Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

USA

Those claiming to be concerned about women’s sports should focus on real issues like unequal pay, Missouri Olympian Becky Sauerbrunn writes. Bills targeting transgenders athletes are cruel and pointless

Union Berlin stay within reach of Bayern Munich at the top of the table thanks to Jordan Pefok’s goal. Pefok breaks goal drought with Union Berlin winner vs. Mainz

Weston McKennie made his debut, but Leeds still moved closer to relegation. McKennie debuts, Leeds fall to 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest

Global men’s soccer

Diego Lainez did make his debut as a substitute in a 1-0 Tigres win. No surprise if Lainez sees action tomorrow with Tigres - FMF State Of Mind

Marcus Rashford’s 10th Premier League goal of the season proved to be just enough after Casemiro’s red. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red - The Busby Babe

Jurgen Klinsmann seems as confused as anyone by Liverpool’s struggles. Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow - The Liverpool Offside

What’s to watch?

9:30 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Lazio (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Monza vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Almeria (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Blackburn Rovers vs. Wigan Athletic (Championship) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs. Atletico San Luis (Liga MX Femenil) - ViX