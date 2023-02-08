Major Link Soccer: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay submit joint bid for 2030 World Cup

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Kacey Anderson spoke to AA about her role on eMLS coverage, and how her gaming background paved a way for her to get there. Kacey Anderson talks eMLS role, ‘paving the way for women.’ | Awful Announcing

The Galaxy have declined as an organization while others around the league, especially the one just a few miles up the 110 freeway, seem to be flourishing. State of the Galaxy: Fan protests, botched transfer highlight LA’s troubling offseason | Yahoo Sports

There are just two and a half weeks until the 2023 MLS season starts… but two and a half months until the Primary Transfer Window closes. Biggest transfer needs: 7 clubs that must address roster holes | MLSSoccer.com

Rising FC acquires Panamanian midfielder Carlos Harvey

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has said he’d leave his current role for the chance to be a USMNT assistant at the 2026 World Cup. Curtin: I’d leave Philadelphia Union to be USMNT assistant

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Welcome to the Spirits! Official: Washington Spirit announce signing of midfielder Inès Jaurena, from Lyon - Black And Red United

The Katy, TX native and former Texas A&M star joins the Dash from Liga MX Femenil club CF Monterrey. Houston Dash sign Katy native Bárbara Olivieri — Bayou City Soccer

The Swedish International joins from European power Bayern Munich. KC Current adds Swedish defender Hanna Glas - The Blue Testament

Ellie Carpenter says she is ‘grateful’ to be back in action after returning to competitive football eight months after rupturing her ACL. Ellie Carpenter gives Matildas World Cup boost with return from injury | The Guardian

International soccer

Multiple tournaments will feature several World Cup-qualified nations this month. USWNT in SheBelieves Cup, 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs, more: When do games start, participants - CBSSports.com

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 men’s World Cup. World Cup 2030 host: 4 South American countries submit joint bid | ESPN

Captain Leah Williamson is back in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad as they look to retain the Arnold Clark Cup. England: Captain Leah Williamson returns as Sarina Wiegman’s side look to defend Arnold Clark Cup - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building “with injuries” after devastating earthquakes in Turkey. Christian Atsu: Footballer ‘removed from wreckage with injuries’ after earthquake - BBC Sport

More than 7,000 people have died after the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, according to figures reported by Reuters on Tuesday evening. Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies following earthquake - The Athletic

Wrexham fell 3-1 in their FA Cup replay at Sheffield United, with Paul Mullin’s goal not enough to keep their dream alive. Wrexham out of FA Cup after late Sheffield United goals | Pro Soccer Wire

Chelsea are increasingly confident Thiago Silva will sign a new one-year contract through to 2024, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea confident Silva will sign new contract | ESPN

Chelsea have hired All Blacks leadership manager and mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka on a short-term consultancy. All Blacks’ Gilbert Enoka joins Chelsea on short-term consultancy - BBC Sport

The striker scored his 267th Tottenham goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City to move top of the club’s standings and said it was a ‘dream come true’. Harry Kane enjoys ‘magical feeling’ after breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Spurs record | The Guardian

Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leeds United on Wednesday. Man Utd injuries worsen as Martial ruled out for Leeds clash | ESPN

BBC Sport answers the key questions after Manchester City were charged by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of financial rules. Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean? - BBC Sport

Dimitri Seluk, Yaya Touré’s agent when the Ivorian played for Manchester City, has denied receiving any secret payment from the club. Yaya Touré’s former agent denies receiving secret Manchester City payments | The Guardian

Ajax are in turmoil and in need of wholesale changes as pressure grows on chief executive Edwin van der Sar. Pressure grows on Edwin van der Sar amid turmoil at Dutch champions - BBC Sport

Racist abuse directed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is a problem for the whole of Spanish football, says manager Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid boss Ancelotti says racism a problem for Spanish football - BBC Sport

Paris Saint-Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors’ office said on Tuesday. PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour | ESPN

9:00 AM: Nürnberg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid (Club World Cup) — FS2 / Fox Deportes

11:45 AM: Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Sunderland vs. Fulham (FA Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Manchester United vs. Leeds United (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

6:00 PM: Empire Strykers vs. San Diego Sockers (MASL) — Twitch