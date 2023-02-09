Major Link Soccer: LAFC is after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

MLS

Huh. It really looks like LAFC’s trying to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Angels on Parade

St. Louis CITY SC fell 4-1 to LA Galaxy in their first match of the Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament. Jared Stroud scored CITY SC’s lone goal of the match. Preseason Watch: St. Louis CITY SC Fall to LA Galaxy in Coachella Valley Invitational Opener | St. Louis SC

SAN JOSE, Calif. – “I’m looking pretty fine over here.” Andre Blake: Philadelphia Union are more than a “little club with the no-name players” | MLSSoccer.com

Longtime American soccer fans aren’t used to hearing the kind of praise Apple has lavished on MLS. Here’s a look at what’s behind all the talk. Apple MLS Season Pass live streaming: What does Apple want from Major League Soccer? | Philadelphia Inquirer

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced a third wave of on-air personalities who will join MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service that launched Feb. 1 on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions. Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters to MLS Season Pass team | MLSSoccer.com

Get ready to sync your calendars! The 2023 NWSL season schedule is here! - All For XI

From simultaneous kickoffs to end the regular season, to relegating the Challenge Cup to the World Cup window, the league did what it could within the confines of a convoluted calendar. 2023 NWSL schedule released: Actually, there’s a lot to like – Equalizer Soccer

The WPSL is planning to launch a third-tier professional league, with 2025 targeted as the tentative inaugural year. WPSL Announces the WPSL PRO, Targets 2025 as Inaugural Year — Protagonist Soccer

WPSL PRO is Tentatively Set to Begin in 2025. THE WPSL ANNOUNCES NEW PROFESSIONAL DIVISION III WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE | Women's Premier Soccer League

The El Salvador match will be the final in the group stage. USMNT head to Orlando for March Nations League match - Stars and Stripes FC

Jesse Marsch is a popular pick to become the new USMNT manager, but should he be? Analyzing Jesse Marsch as a potential USMNT manager - Stars and Stripes FC

USWNT star Alex Morgan spoke out against the official tourism authority for Saudi Arabia potentially being a sponsor of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Alex Morgan: ‘Bizarre’ for Saudis to sponsor Women’s World Cup

In the wake of a USA Today Network investigation questioning how much money it gives to charity, Russell Wilson’s foundation defended its practices. Russell Wilson’s foundation responds to report scrutinizing charitable practices | The Seattle Times

The Mexican Football Federation have selected Diego Cocca as the new coach for their national team, sources told ESPN. Mexico set to hire Tigres' Diego Cocca as new men's national team coach - sources

Jadon Sancho is a “magnificent” player whose future is “in his own hands” after scoring on his Premier League return, says boss Erik ten Hag. Jadon Sancho: Erik ten Hag 'proud' as Manchester United winger scores on return - BBC Sport

Ben Wilmot’s big brother is his biggest fan. But how has Joe’s sexuality affected the way he and Ben see the sport they love? Ben and Joe Wilmot: Two brothers and a chat about football and sexuality - BBC Sport

Stina Blackstenius’ extra-time strike sends Arsenal past holders Manchester City and through to the Continental League Cup final. Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City: Gunners reach Continental League Cup final - BBC Sport

Christian Atsu’s agent says the footballer’s whereabouts are unknown, a day after it was reported he was pulled from the rubble of a building “with injuries” after the Turkey earthquakes. Christian Atsu: Ghana player's whereabouts are unknown, says agent - BBC Sport

The Emir of Qatar is interested in purchasing United, but there are key barriers to a deal – including Uefa’s ownership rules. Manchester United Q&A: could Qatari investors realistically buy the club? | Manchester United | The Guardian

The Primera Federación could be abandoned after just 18 months, with clubs set to risk funding unless they fall in line with RFEF financial rules. Spanish third tier on brink of collapse as federation and club fallout continues | Soccer | The Guardian

English football’s governing body will restate position at Ifab AGM but Fifa likely to resist as split remains at top of the game. FA to push Fifa again for temporary concussion substitute trial | Soccer | The Guardian

Crown Prince MBS privately promised to pay for all Greece’s infrastructure, in exchange for Athens signing up to the joint 2030 bid. The secret Saudi plan to buy the World Cup – POLITICO

Why the most common arguments against the stop-clock are nonsense

The talking points from Real Madrid’s Club World Cup semi-final win. Three answers and three questions from Real Madrid’s win over Al Ahly - Managing Madrid

