Major Link Soccer: PSG president implicated in kidnapping and torture investigation

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Chicago Fire FC have signed Greek youth international striker Georgios Koutsias, the club announced Tuesday. Chicago Fire sign Greek striker Georgios Koutsias to U22 Initiative deal | MLSSoccer.com

A rout from arguably the league’s top squad and a historic result for the league’s newest club – MLS is Back weekend provided plenty of worthwhile candidates for 2023’s first Team of the Matchday. Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend? | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The Orlando Pride no longer plan to wear white shorts, a decision the club says is a first in the National Women’s Soccer League done intentionally in response to players’ concerns over competing during their period. Pride swap white shorts for black as global push continues for player welfare – Equalizer Soccer ($)

The Current have raised their profile within Kansas City and are starting to make waves within the NWSL and around the world. Joy fueling Kansas City Current’s rise in 2023 NWSL season | The Kansas City Star

International soccer

For all the progress in women’s soccer, the fact that three of the top 10 nations have major player/coach issues shows how far the sport has to go. Pre-World Cup fights in Canada, France, Spain expose issues | ESPN

The Wales head coach discusses her journey into a senior international role, how her decade in the FA has aided her view of coaching and the future for Cymru as they search for a major tournament. The Big Interview: Gemma Grainger - by Rich Laverty

Nagasato stepped away from the Japan national team in 2016. Yuki Nagasato - Why I’ve stepped away from the national team

French Football Federation president Noel le Graet has resigned following a damning report into the organisation and accusations of sexual harassment. French Football president Noel le Graet resigns after damning report - BBC Sport

CONCACAF announced that it has revamped the formats for its senior men’s national team competitions to be held between 2023 and 2026. CONCACAF reveals revamped World Cup, Copa America qualifying | ESPN

The USMNT will need to win just one of two playoffs against lesser-ranked regional foes to qualify for the 2024 Copa America, its truest potential litmus test ahead of the 2026 World Cup. USMNT’s path to Copa America, schedule for 2026 World Cup cycle come into focus | Yahoo Sports

FIFA’s pick of supermodel Adriana Lima as global fan ambassador months before the Women’s World Cup has drawn negative reaction from former ExCo member Moya Dodd and others. FIFA choice of Adriana Lima as ambassador called ‘tone deaf’ | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Three investigating judges will look into accusations of kidnapping and torture that allegedly took place in Qatar in 2020. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi implicated in kidnapping and torturing investigation - AS USA

French prosecutors are investigating an allegation of rape made against the Morocco and PSG defender, said to have taken place at his home in Paris. Achraf Hakimi: Morocco & PSG defender accused of rape as French prosecutors open investigation - BBC Sport

Cremonese beat Roma 2-1 on Tuesday for its first Serie A win of season on the 24th try. Cremonese beats Roma for first Serie A win of season | Pro Soccer Wire

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tells Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter to not let the pressure surrounding his position “destroy his life”. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tells Chelsea boss Graham Potter to not let pressure ‘destroy his life’ - BBC Sport

The Manchester City manager has mocked rivals for their recent trophy drought and said: ‘I thought United would always be there’. ‘Because they didn’t spend’: Guardiola takes aim at Manchester United drought | The Guardian

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh al-Thani lodged offers at £4.5bn and the Glazers may compromise, but a deal is now more likely in May Manchester United takeover delayed as Glazers hold out for £6bn sale | The Guardian

Championship high-fliers Blackburn Rovers caused an FA Cup fifth round upset with victory at Premier League Leicester City. Leicester 1-2 Blackburn: Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics score to send Rovers into last eight of FA Cup - BBC Sport

Chelsea confirm defender Thiago Silva suffered knee ligament damage during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. Thiago Silva: Chelsea defender faces spell on sidelines with knee ligament damage - BBC Sport

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew pledges to look into how fans can have a greater say over the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley to avoid a repeat of the 2022 final in Paris. Sports minister wants fans to have input on 2024 Champions League final at Wembley - BBC Sport

David Alaba says it was an Austria team decision for him to vote for Lionel Messi over Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema at the Best Fifa Awards. Fifa Best Awards: David Alaba says Lionel Messi vote was Austria team decision - BBC Sport

Liverpool announce a pre-tax profit of £7.5m for the 2021-22 season as the Premier League club’s overall revenue rises by £107m to £594m. Liverpool accounts: Premier League club announces pre-tax profit of £7.5m for 2021-22 - BBC Sport

Tottenham Hotspur have announced a partnership with Formula 1 which will see a karting track built under the Premier League club’s stadium. Tottenham Hotspur to build karting track under stadium as part of F1 partnership - BBC Sport

Kris Cook wrongly predicted Newcastle United would lift their first major trophy since 1969. Newcastle United fan gets victory tattoo before EFL Cup defeat - BBC News

If you were to distill most pressing systems in football into their most basic constituent parts, you would quickly find out that they can be classified as one of two fundamental approaches: zonal systems or player-oriented systems. What is “Hybrid Pressing” and Why is Everyone Using It? | by Jon Mackenzie | Medium

9:15 AM: Nantes vs. Lens (Coupe de France) — FS2

11:15 AM: Southampton vs. Grimsby Town (FA Cup) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Burnley vs. Fleetwood Town (FA Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Arsenal vs. Everton (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

11:45 AM: Manchester United vs. West Ham United (FA Cup) — ESPN+

11:55 AM: Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Osasuna vs. Athletic Club (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Olympique Marseille vs. Annecy (Coupe de France) — FS2