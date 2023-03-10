Major Link Soccer: Fox official convicted

Former Fox Employee Convicted of Bribery for Soccer Broadcast Deals - The New York Times

The employee, Hernán López, and an Argentine marketing firm were accused of helping make illegal payments for rights to tournaments in South America.

CBS's Pete Radovich explains first-of-its-kind soccer channel

This is a 24/7 channel on CBS's platforms that is solely dedicated to soccer. It has live and pre-recorded matches, documentaries, studio and magazine shows and pre- and post-game coverage.

MLS

FC Cincinnati a Little Too Patient - Cincinnati Soccer Talk

This week Coach Gough and Justin break down FC Cincinnati's 0-0 draw in Orlando. They talk about why FCC struggled to finish chances, the risk or playing a high possession style, and more.

Seattle showdown to provide FCC with early season test - Cincinnati Soccer Talk

FC Cincinnati will look to fair well in an early barometer test against Seattle Sounders when the Western Conference leaders come to town.

other men’s club soccer

USL Championship Power Rankings – Preseason

Former Sounders and Defiance players pepper the league from Justin Dhillon and Ray Serrano on the top two teams to Carlos Anguiano and Micheal Azira. There's also former USMNT players like Juan Agudelo still playing.

Indy's Sebastian Guenzatti set for Tampa Bay return | Week 1 News & Notes

Sounding Off on Soccer: Previewing 2023 Riverhounds, USL Championship with Devon Kerr | Pittsburgh Soccer Now

International Association of Venue Managers Design Revealed for United Soccer League Championship's Indy Eleven Stadium -

An Interview with USL To Portland Founder and President Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson talks about the latest developments regarding the stadium, merchandise, and potential women's team.

PSV fan gets 2 months in jail for punch at Sevilla goalkeeper

A PSV Eindhoven fan has received a two-year jail sentence for invading the pitch and throwing a punch at Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

PSG must meet Lionel Messi 'demands' if they want to keep him after Champions League exit | Goal.com

Paris Saint-Germain must convince Lionel Messi they are still a "competitive team" if the Argentine is to extend his contract beyond this summer.

women’s club soccer

A New Adventure – The Story of Albanian Forward Esi Lufo - The WoSo Collective

The 21-year-old Albanian gave up a professional career that saw her play in UEFA Champions League, to pursue a college degree and play semi-pro in Canada.

United States national team

The U.S. Soccer president’s salary is $0. There’s a growing push to change that | Yahoo Sports

Next week, U.S. Soccer’s members will vote on a motion to pay the president $150,000 per year, plus benefits. On the surface, the increasingly popular rationale seems obvious.

other international soccer

Morocco set to replace Ukraine in Spain–Portugal 2030 World Cup bid - The Athletic

The nations with a long history of conquering each other may finally be allies in something.

Canada national team players address government hearing

Canada women's national team players Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Quinn, and Sophie Schmidt addressed a parliamentary hearing.

Puget Sound soccer

Laura Harvey: The tactically astute manager who built OL Reign from the ground up | 90min

Laura Harvey is one of ten of the most influential women in football championed on International Women's Day 2023.

Pasco's Pride: Midfielder Chris Aquino helps U.S. National Team qualify for U-17 FIFA World Cup - Northwest Public Broadcasting

Alaska Airlines expands presence in Renton

Sounders will have a major neighbor at Longacres

Open Flavor Friday

Escaped Pet Birds Are Teaching Wild Birds to Speak English

'Hello cockie' is one of the most commonly heard phrases feral birds are teaching in the wild, along with a host of expletives.

SFWA Names the 58th Nebula Award Finalists - The Nebula Awards®

You Can Get Paid To Live on a Scottish Island with More Deer Than People | Apartment Therapy

Hmmm, maybe I move?

Add these prehistoric beasts to your animal companion and familiar catalogue | Full Moon Storytelling

Who didn’t grow up loving dinosaurs? The massive ones were essentially real-life kaiju, and they populate so much Dungeons & Dragons lore. But prehistory also has smaller dinosaurs. These too belong in your D&D games. They make perfect low-level scene setting creatures — even more special they offer player characters new choices for Familiars and Animal Companions.

What to watch this weekend

This weekend’s USL Championship matches are on ESPN+. I’m only listing MLS games that are free. You know where the rest are — on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Kim Little plays Sunday. You should watch.

Friday

6:00 pm PT — Chihuahua Savage vs Tacoma Stars on Twitch

Saturday

5:30 am PT — Roma women vs Milan in the Coppa Italia Femminile on Fanatiz USA and ATA Football.

9:00 am PT — Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United on FOX, Fox Deportes and Apple TV (free)

2:00 pm PT — Memphis 901 vs Loudoun United on ESPN+. This is the first match of the USL Championship season.

4:30 pm PT — FC Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders FC on Apple TV (free). ECS is having their first ever watch party at Purdy’s in Sumner.

5:30 pm PT — Nashville SC vs CF Montréal on Apple TV (free)

6:30 pm PT — Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC on Apple TV (free)

7:30 pm PT — Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City SC on Apple TV (free)

7:30 pm PT — SJ Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids on Apple TV (free)

Sunday

7:00 am PT — Fulham men vs Arsenal on Peacock and Sirius XM FC

11:45 am PT — Arsenal women vs Reading on Paramount+

1:00 pm PT — Athletic Club men vs Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

1:30 pm PT — Monterrey Flash vs Tacoma Stars on Twitch

This is your weekend open thread