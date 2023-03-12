FC Cincinnati vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

After two impressive home performances, the Seattle Sounders failed to play up to that previous standard in their first road game. A sloppy giveaway led to their first conceded goal of the season and despite playing about 30 minutes (including stoppage time) up a man the Sounders were unable to find the equalizer.

The Sounders did think they tied it up in the 90th minute when Yeimar Gomez Andrade headed in a Jordan Morris cross, but VAR determined that Yeimar committed a foul in the buildup. The Sounders also thought they had a good penalty shout around the 60th minute but replays were inconclusive on whether or not Nick Hagglund handled the ball.

The Sounders will next host LAFC on Saturday.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – FC Cincinnati 1

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Venue: TQL Stadium

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Kevin Klinger, Brian Dunn

Fourth Official: Nick Uranga

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 25,513

Weather: 40 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

CIN – Brenner (Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta) 63’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN – Álvaro Barreal (caution) 24’

CIN – Luciano Acosta (caution) 39’

SEA – João Paulo (caution) 57’

CIN – Nick Hagglund (ejection) 83’

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Kelyn Rowe 87’); João Paulo (Léo Chú 57’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan (Josh Atencio 87’), Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Fredy Montero (Raúl Ruidíaz 58’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Ethan Dobbelaere, Sota Kitahara

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 0

FC Cincinnati – Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Yerson Mosquera (Alvas Powell 90’+4’), Matt Miazga, Raymon Gaddis, Álvaro Barreal; Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (Marco Angulo 90’+4’), Junior Moreno (Yuya Kubo 80’); Brenner (Ian Murphy 86’), Brandon Vazquez (Sergio Santos 90’+3)

Substitutes not used: Alex Kann, Dominique Badji, Malik Pinto, Quimi Ordonez

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 16

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

POSTGAME COMMENTS